What Many Shoppers Don't Know About Sam's Club Sample Workers

For many Sam's Club and other warehouse club shoppers, free samples are an integral part of the experience. It's a chance to try the newest offerings before committing to a hefty-sized package, not to mention grab a convenient snack to fuel up while wandering the expansive store. However, as familiar as they might be, there's something important to know about the folks handing out those samples at Sam's Club. Although they might work within the store, it turns out they're not employed by Sam's at all.

This wasn't always the case. Back in 2010, the chain laid off a stunning 10,000 sample workers across all its clubs, eliminating the in-house position entirely. Rather than employ them directly, Sam's Club contracted with Shopper Events to run what it called the "Tastes and Tips" program. While Sam's Club argued the move was about improving sales, industry experts speculated to Marketplace that the decision was to remove the significant management and scheduling hurdles associated with a store-staffed sample distribution program. Shopper Events was already a familiar presence in the broader Walmart family (which, of course, owns Sam's Club), managing that chain's "Bright Ideas" in-store demos.

The current status of the sample program contractor is somewhat unclear. Business directory Crunchbase lists Shopper Events as "permanently closed." Meanwhile, a Bentonville, Arkansas-based company (Walmart's corporate home) known as Product Connections mentions Sam's Club samples as a case study among its projects. Reddit users, including some who claim to work or have worked in the sample program, also refer to an ongoing recent relationship with the sales and marketing company Crossmark.