Recreate Five Guys' Crispy Cajun Fries With This Simple Recipe

Five Guys may be a burger joint, but there's no denying the ever-enduring popularity of its Cajun fries. In particular, these fries are renowned for their fresh ingredients, cooking method, and exceptional smoky-spicy flavor, and are one of the reasons why Five Guys has dominated the burger industry. Offered in regular and Cajun style, Five Guys describes its fries as "firm on the outside, mashed potato on the inside, with just the right amount of seasoning."

Five Guys prides itself on using a unique cooking method to make their fries, which are freshly cut, soaked, power washed, blanched, and then fried not once but twice. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico follows a similar process in her copycat Five Guys Cajun fries recipe, one that allows you to enjoy this popular product at home without the expense. This recipe is a little more intensive than your average french fry recipe, but Five Guys' Cajun fries aren't your average fries, so the extra effort is well worth the result.