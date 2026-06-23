How Many Burgers And Hot Dogs Should You Buy Per Person For A Cookout?

When you host a party that features food, you probably make (or order) very scoop-able dishes — like casseroles, pan pastas, or even a spicy salmon sushi bake — large enough that everyone is pretty much guaranteed to get enough. Things aren't so easy, however, when it comes to cookouts. You can make shareable sides, but grilled burgers and hotdogs are the definition of single-serve foods. So, how many should you buy for each person?

First, always err on the side of caution by rounding up. Even if some people won't eat two meats, make two for everyone anyway, plus a few extras (the exact number of which will vary depending on how many guests you have). If you're making both burgers and hot dogs, make one of each for every guest. If you're only grilling one kind of meat, cook two for each guest. This way, there's plenty for everyone to eat, and those who're extra hungry can grab thirds from folks who took less. You may have leftovers, but that just means tomorrow's dinner is covered — after all, it's better to have leftovers than not enough food at your cookout.

Between proteins, sides, and dessert, any particularly voracious appetites should be satisfied. If you're worried about the number, just buy more than you think you'll need, but don't cook everything at once. See how fast the proteins go — if they're flying, grab some more from the fridge. If not, freeze the meat for another day.