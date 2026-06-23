How Many Burgers And Hot Dogs Should You Buy Per Person For A Cookout?
When you host a party that features food, you probably make (or order) very scoop-able dishes — like casseroles, pan pastas, or even a spicy salmon sushi bake — large enough that everyone is pretty much guaranteed to get enough. Things aren't so easy, however, when it comes to cookouts. You can make shareable sides, but grilled burgers and hotdogs are the definition of single-serve foods. So, how many should you buy for each person?
First, always err on the side of caution by rounding up. Even if some people won't eat two meats, make two for everyone anyway, plus a few extras (the exact number of which will vary depending on how many guests you have). If you're making both burgers and hot dogs, make one of each for every guest. If you're only grilling one kind of meat, cook two for each guest. This way, there's plenty for everyone to eat, and those who're extra hungry can grab thirds from folks who took less. You may have leftovers, but that just means tomorrow's dinner is covered — after all, it's better to have leftovers than not enough food at your cookout.
Between proteins, sides, and dessert, any particularly voracious appetites should be satisfied. If you're worried about the number, just buy more than you think you'll need, but don't cook everything at once. See how fast the proteins go — if they're flying, grab some more from the fridge. If not, freeze the meat for another day.
What else should you serve at a cookout?
Now that you have the meat numbers sorted, what should you serve with your hamburgers and hot dogs? Buns are an obvious must. Plus, you'll want sauce options, including ketchup, mustard, and maybe even a good copycat Big Mac sauce. If you want to go the extra mile, lay out burger toppings like tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles.
As for sides, picking up fresh fruit and some chips and dip is easy enough, but you'll probably want a little more than that. Add some cookout classics, like potato salad, coleslaw, or maybe even some mac and cheese. Or you can try other finger foods like deviled eggs or potato skins. If you have spare room on the grate, grilled veggie kabobs or fruits like pineapple can be fun additions. Make sure you also have plenty of drinks (of multiple varieties so there's something for everyone) to wash it all down.
Your dessert offerings don't have to be complicated to be delicious. Make some quick, refreshing popsicles, a sheet cake, or fruit bars — basically any grab-and-go dessert is perfect for a casual cookout. And if you're tired after whipping up a bunch of sides and preparing the meat for the grill, let's be honest: Box brownies are amazing, and with a few quick changes, they taste as good as homemade.