That Freshly Grated Cheese At Olive Garden Isn't What Many Diners Think

When you're about to dig into a deliciously saucy bowl of Olive Garden pasta, there's only one thing that can enhance your meal: a sprinkling of tasty, savory, fresh-grated cheese. Generously applied by your server in whatever volume you choose, this is the perfect way to boost an already-satisfying meal. However, while plenty of customers know and love this cheese, fewer may know exactly what type is topping their spaghetti or chicken parm. Instead of the universally recognized Parmesan, the chain actually uses a similar cheese known as Romano.

Current and former servers confirmed this fact on Reddit, noting that they're trained on the difference and sometimes correct customers who ask for Parmesan. Olive Garden superfans don't have to take their word for it, though — the chain sells its distinctive rotary cheese graters, and each comes with a block of Romano, indicating this is the true cheese piled atop your pasta.

Although Parmesan and Romano may appear similar as hard, off-white cheeses, there are some important distinctions between these two varieties. For one, Parmesan typically comes from cow's milk, while Romano can come from the milk of sheep or goats, too. Milk used in Romano cheese can also be pasteurized, while authentic Parmesan exclusively uses unpasteurized dairy. In order for cheese to be called Parmesan in the U.S., it must have a hard, brittle rind and grate into a grainy texture. Meanwhile, Romano cheese often has a sharper flavor with a spicier bite, and it's often a bit saltier, too.