Alan Jackson's Go-To 3-Ingredient Sandwich Is The Perfect Summer Bite

Well-known and loved in '90s country music, legendary singer-songwriter Alan Jackson had hits like "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Chattahoochee," and "Gone Country." His Southern roots are also on full display in his culinary preferences, at least according to a 1995 interview in The Roanoke Times. Speaking with the paper, Jackson admitted pineapple mayonnaise sandwiches on white bread are one of his favorite comfort foods. The singer explained, "My mama made 'em for me. I had one yesterday for lunch."

The food world's ultimate "hear me out," basic recipes for this sandwich call for canned pineapple slices and mayonnaise on white bread. While this might seem like an odd mash-up of ingredients, pineapple is well-known for its ability to pair with savory dishes. The sweetness and acidity of the fruit create a balance in flavors, which can be a real joy to your tastebuds. For Jackson, the sandwich also has tons of nostalgic appeal, recalling the star's upbringing in Newnan, Georgia. In addition to pineapple mayo sandwiches, "Mama Ruth" Jackson (aka Alan's mother) was also known for an outstanding sweet potato souffle. The singer said this dish in particular was a favorite of his band members, stating, "When we go through Georgia, we stop at my folks' and mom cooks for us."