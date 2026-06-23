Alan Jackson's Go-To 3-Ingredient Sandwich Is The Perfect Summer Bite
Well-known and loved in '90s country music, legendary singer-songwriter Alan Jackson had hits like "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Chattahoochee," and "Gone Country." His Southern roots are also on full display in his culinary preferences, at least according to a 1995 interview in The Roanoke Times. Speaking with the paper, Jackson admitted pineapple mayonnaise sandwiches on white bread are one of his favorite comfort foods. The singer explained, "My mama made 'em for me. I had one yesterday for lunch."
The food world's ultimate "hear me out," basic recipes for this sandwich call for canned pineapple slices and mayonnaise on white bread. While this might seem like an odd mash-up of ingredients, pineapple is well-known for its ability to pair with savory dishes. The sweetness and acidity of the fruit create a balance in flavors, which can be a real joy to your tastebuds. For Jackson, the sandwich also has tons of nostalgic appeal, recalling the star's upbringing in Newnan, Georgia. In addition to pineapple mayo sandwiches, "Mama Ruth" Jackson (aka Alan's mother) was also known for an outstanding sweet potato souffle. The singer said this dish in particular was a favorite of his band members, stating, "When we go through Georgia, we stop at my folks' and mom cooks for us."
Alan Jackson's love of Southern cuisine runs pretty deep
Alan Jackson may be best known for his legendary country music career, but the singer also has a passion for food. In 1994, Jackson released a cookbook, "Who Says You Can't Cook It All," which featured classic Southern fare, like cornbread, dump cake, and fried green tomatoes (which aren't complete without some Southern sides). In his interview in The Roanoke Times, Jackson said the cookbook once even inspired his catering menu when touring with his band and family, explaining, "[Food is] all we have to look forward to out on the road."
As for Jackson's beloved pineapple and mayonnaise sandwich, you can stick with the basic recipe or tweak the ingredients to introduce new flavors and textures. Use fresh pineapple for a brighter flavor or grill the fruit to add some smokiness to the sandwich. Swap the mayo for cream cheese to get a tangy taste and smoother texture or sub in a crusty French baguette for some crunch. If you're not a fan of pineapple, try this banana and mayo sandwich instead, which helped people in the South get through the Great Depression.