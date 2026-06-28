What Did The Aztecs Eat And Drink In Daily Life?

The Aztec people settled in the Valley of Mexico around 1325 in a city called Tenochtitlan and expanded their empire over approximately the next 200 years. At its height, the Aztec empire spanned about 80,000 square miles from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean. The empire fell when the Aztecs were overcome by the Spanish conquistadors. Today, the ruins of the city of Tenochtitlan sit beneath modern-day Mexico City.

During their rule, the Aztecs were resourceful people and experienced farmers who grew a number of different vegetable and grains. While their diet was primarily plant-based, they did occasionally hunt and fish, and eventually domesticated turkeys and ducks for both their eggs and meat. They also harvested acocils, a type of fresh water crawfish, collected ant larvae, and used spirulina algae to make cakes.

To learn more about this interesting Mesoamerican civilization, we asked experts about the Aztec empire to give us an inside look at what this culture ate and drank on a daily basis. Below, you will find insight from Susan Kellogg, PhD, Professor Emerita in Latin American History at the University of Houston and author of "A Concise History of the Aztecs," and Louise Burkhart, PhD, Professor Emerita of Anthropology at University at Albany, SUNY, and author of many works on colonial Aztec religion.