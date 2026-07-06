Review: Pringles Has Entered The Hot Dog Bun Chat And We're All For It
How is it that we're more than a quarter of the way through the 21st century and there have been no chip flavor-inspired hot dog buns on the market until now? Pringles has finally picked up a thread the food world has been overlooking for generations, launching a collection of flavored Pop Dog Buns that incorporate the company's classic chip seasonings — Honey Mustard, BBQ, and Sour Cream and Onion — into a holder for sausages in your favorite forms. It takes the flavors out of the can and slams them down onto the plate to enjoy, a worthy companion for pairing with traditional Pringles for an all-around flavor fest.
I had the opportunity to sample Pringles Pop Dog Buns to find out how this inspired creation plays as a finished product. My eagerness to try new and unusual items from the snack food world (and food world in general) told me there could be something special waiting on the other side of this challenge. But my imagination is usually bigger than my palate, and there was a solid chance that I had no idea what I was in for. As per usual, I strapped on my taste-testing jetpack, fired up the engine, and intended to have a blast with this whimsical twist on a snack time favorite, with no idea where it would lead. Such is the adventurous nature of the food sampler.
Methodology
The Pringles PR team was gracious enough to send a Pop Dog Buns care package my way, featuring three cans of crisps and three buns. I was eager to dig in, but knew I'd be better off making a plan to get the most out of my tasting experience. Since the buns on their own are likely to taste different than when they become a fully-loaded dog, I made sure to taste a piece of each flavor by itself to gauge all-around quality and determine how well each flavor compared to its corresponding crisp flavor. Even being familiar with Pringles in all their tasty iterations, I re-sampled the chips that came in the package to zero in on how the flavors played next to their Pop Dog Bun counterparts.
To sample them in their natural habitat, I cooked up three Impossible meat alternative dogs and dressed each up a little differently in each bun. Those turned out to be way too small for the size of these colossal buns, so I switched to Field Roast sausages, which were much more suitable. I tried to mimic real hot dog scenarios to see how well the flavors fared next to a variety of familiar toppings. I added only mustard (America's favorite hot dog topping) to the Sour Cream and Onion bun, a ketchup-mustard mix to the Honey Mustard — simple ball park toppings — and ketchup and pickles on the Sour Cream and Onion bun for a full-on big city dog recreation.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste Test: These buns are a flavor revelation and a fun addition to your cookout plans
The short story on Pringles Pop Dog Buns: They're a creative and flavorful addition to the company's product line, one I would happily purchase if it becomes a regular offering. Each bun has its own personality. BBQ offers a subtle flavor that sweetens and spices your hot dog without overwhelming your toppings or the flavor of your sausage. Honey Mustard is highly floral; I let it sit on my tongue for a second or two before the mustard flavor came through. Sour Cream and Onion tasted just like a traditional onion roll with an additional swirl of creamy flavor that lifts the onion essence rather than competing with it.
As far as recreating recognizable versions of the potato crisp flavors they represent, the results are impressive, yet more subdued than I was expecting. The most convincing duplication of the whole pack is the Sour Cream and Onion bun; it's like tasting the a dialed-down version of the crisps without the crunch. The BBQ is more chef-inspired, with a brown sugar sweetness that sits in the background. The least faithful flavor is the Honey Mustard, which brings the honey notes forward but plays too conservatively with the mustard notes.
Pringles Pop Dog Buns are a fun way to incorporate your favorite chip flavors into your grilling plans. They'll also make a fantastic conversation starter for your guests to gush over.
Pringles Pop Dog Buns are only available online
Before you dash out to the grocery store to pick up your package of Pringles Pop Dog Buns, you should know that they're not a shelved product. These novelties are only available through the Pringles website and the company's Facebook and Instagram shops. You won't find a bag of eight hot dog buns like the usual bread section selection, either; these buns come as a package deal, freebies with your purchase of cans of corresponding crisps.
Each Pop Dog Buns package contains one each of BBQ, Sour Cream and Onion, and Honey Mustard flavored crisps, with a single bun for each flavor included. You can sign up for details on Monday, July 6, 2026 with sales starting on July 8 at noon Eastern Time, and another drop on July 15.
Stock will be limited, so if it sounds like your kind of thing, it's best to act quickly once these Pop Dog Buns become available. Maybe if they prove to be popular enough, they'll become a regular item in the bread aisle, or a seasonal selection at the very least. For now, you can get your hands on a package while supplies last.
There's nothing even close to these hot dog buns currently on the market
I've never heard of flavored hot dog buns of any kind, but I couldn't imagine they didn't exist somewhere. I did a deep dive to see if there was anything that even came close to a flavored hot dog bun anywhere. Old-fashioned onion rolls were the best I could come up with, and even that doesn't come in a brat holder format; maybe you could slice your dog in two and cram it into the roll, but that's doesn't make it a hot dog bun. So the mere ingenuity of a cross-product mash-up like this made me intrigued enough to jump at the chance to give them a try.
Just as impressive as the flavor infusion on these flavored hot dog buns is the fun packaging. Instead of being packed in the usual bun bag, each bun comes in a Pringles can that corresponds to its crisp flavor, with labels customized to reflect buns inside. When you pop the tops and peel back the foil, you get a whiff of the flavor in concentrated form. Each unsliced bun is sealed in plastic freshness — tear it open and you get an even bigger blast of whistle-whetting aroma. And these are no little hot dog buns, either; they're more like hoagie rolls, which makes them perfect for larger brats, grinders, and even meatball or pulled pork sandwiches. They're perfect for cutting in half to mix and match among your own taste-testers.
They're surprisingly affordable for a limited-time product
The Pringles people make it affordable for everyone to take the new flavored hot dog buns for a test drive. But you won't be able to purchase just the buns themselves. The only way to get them is to order a care package that includes three can of crisps in BBQ, Sour Cream and Onion, and Honey Mustard flavors. There's a bun that corresponds to each flavor included in the package, and the whole bundle can be had for $6.97; shipping costs may be extra. The current price in my area for a pack of Pringles is $2.59, which means for less than the price of three cans of crisps, I can get three one-of-a-kind flavored Pop Dog Buns, too. That's quite an enticement to get curious snackers in on the excitement.
If you're a hot dog fan aiming to make your cookout a complete spread, you'll be spending money on buns and chips anyway. Ordering your own three-pack of Pringles flavored buns and getting the crisps that match won't cost you too much more. And since it's a special promotion, this may be the only chance you have to see what the hoopla is all about. Remember to allow for shipping time trying Pringles Pop Dog Buns yourself so you can pace your excitement accordingly.