Review: Pringles Has Entered The Hot Dog Bun Chat And We're All For It

The Pringles PR team was gracious enough to send a Pop Dog Buns care package my way, featuring three cans of crisps and three buns. I was eager to dig in, but knew I'd be better off making a plan to get the most out of my tasting experience. Since the buns on their own are likely to taste different than when they become a fully-loaded dog, I made sure to taste a piece of each flavor by itself to gauge all-around quality and determine how well each flavor compared to its corresponding crisp flavor. Even being familiar with Pringles in all their tasty iterations, I re-sampled the chips that came in the package to zero in on how the flavors played next to their Pop Dog Bun counterparts.

To sample them in their natural habitat, I cooked up three Impossible meat alternative dogs and dressed each up a little differently in each bun. Those turned out to be way too small for the size of these colossal buns, so I switched to Field Roast sausages, which were much more suitable. I tried to mimic real hot dog scenarios to see how well the flavors fared next to a variety of familiar toppings. I added only mustard (America's favorite hot dog topping) to the Sour Cream and Onion bun, a ketchup-mustard mix to the Honey Mustard — simple ball park toppings — and ketchup and pickles on the Sour Cream and Onion bun for a full-on big city dog recreation.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.