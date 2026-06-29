An Expert's Trick Can Make Harsh Vodka Taste Better

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Cheap vodka is affordable and accessible, but it doesn't always go down easily. Some bottom-shelf bottles can taste harsh or like rubbing alcohol, especially when served neat or in drinks that don't cover up the alcohol well. If you have a somewhat unpleasant bottle on your hands, one trick can make it taste a little smoother: Run it through a water filter.

The key, however, is to make sure the water filter uses carbon. In an interview with Mashed on best and worst vodkas, Albert Beltran, beverage director at Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco, explained, "You take a water pitcher with a carbon filter, you run the vodka through the filter twice, and the vodka will lose most of its harshness. Carbon is the king impurity collector. It strips all the bad out and leaves you plenty of the good."

The idea is similar to the filtration process some vodka brands already use during production. Activated carbon (or charcoal), which is what Brita water filters use, is a popular material for filtration. It is very porous, which means it easily traps impurities, particles, and other unwanted compounds. When vodka passes through the filter, some of the undesirable flavors or odors may cling to the carbon, leaving the spirit tasting cleaner. Higher-end vodkas typically go through multiple distillations, rather than filtrations, so this hack won't turn the cheapest bottle on the shelf into a luxury one — but it can make it more drinkable.