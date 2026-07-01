What Does Raising Cane's Do With Its Leftover Food?

Raising Cane's is best known for its tasty chicken fingers, which co-founder Todd Graves attributes to the use of high-quality meat and a careful prep process. The chain is also quite open about its community commitments and partnerships, which include environmental, educational, and animal welfare initiatives. Despite its positive attributes, the restaurant has been criticized for policies related to food waste. Workers have even claimed that the chain throws away large volumes of unsold food on a regular basis.

In a 2024 TikTok video, a Raising Cane's staff member showed multiple waste buckets piled high with chicken fingers, fries, and Texas toast. On Reddit, a poster complained about "Insane Chicken Waste!" at the restaurant, explaining, "I've seen huge bags of Chicken Fingers that go into the garbage because the breading isn't per company standards."

We obviously can't corroborate these claims, and Raising Cane's hasn't officially disclosed its policies or practices regarding unsold food. We should note, however, that the restaurant does support food banks and similar organizations through its charitable initiatives. And for many businesses, donating food items to worthy causes can prove challenging.