Who Makes The Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizza From Costco?

As one of the products that Costco customers whole-heartedly recommend, the quality of Kirkland Signature frozen pizza far outweighs its economical price. As such, many shoppers wonder what company is behind the chain's private label pies. Costco has never officially named a manufacturer, but we do know that a company named Palermo's Pizza was linked to Costco in 2012. A food service business based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Palermo's Kirkland links became public knowledge after a heated labor dispute.

Workers at the company wanted Costco to cease buying their product after a mass firing. Palermo's Pizza claimed the firings were part of immigration enforcement, but opponents said that many of the fired workers were involved in attempts to unionize. Palermo's Pizza eventually settled the case when several fired employees were re-hired. While Costco attended a meeting with workers amidst the dispute, the warehouse retailer never officially cut ties with the manufacturer. That could mean Palermo's Pizza still makes Kirkland Signature frozen pies, though we can't say for sure. It's also worth noting that the pizza company still operates a private label arm of its business.