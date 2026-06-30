Who Makes The Kirkland Signature Frozen Pizza From Costco?
As one of the products that Costco customers whole-heartedly recommend, the quality of Kirkland Signature frozen pizza far outweighs its economical price. As such, many shoppers wonder what company is behind the chain's private label pies. Costco has never officially named a manufacturer, but we do know that a company named Palermo's Pizza was linked to Costco in 2012. A food service business based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Palermo's Kirkland links became public knowledge after a heated labor dispute.
Workers at the company wanted Costco to cease buying their product after a mass firing. Palermo's Pizza claimed the firings were part of immigration enforcement, but opponents said that many of the fired workers were involved in attempts to unionize. Palermo's Pizza eventually settled the case when several fired employees were re-hired. While Costco attended a meeting with workers amidst the dispute, the warehouse retailer never officially cut ties with the manufacturer. That could mean Palermo's Pizza still makes Kirkland Signature frozen pies, though we can't say for sure. It's also worth noting that the pizza company still operates a private label arm of its business.
Why's it so hard to figure out who makes private-label brands?
If you've ever wondered why Kirkland Signature products are so affordable, the secret is in Costco's prioritization of private labels. Store-exclusive brands are typically cheaper than name-brand products because expenses related to marketing and packaging don't apply. In some instances, name-brand manufacturers create their own products and private label goods simultaneously, but they don't make this information widely known. The concern is that consumers would exclusively purchase the less expensive private label goods instead of the costlier branded items.
Interestingly enough, shoppers have complained about a perceived decline in the quality of Kirkland Signature pizza, which could also signal a change in manufacturers. In a Reddit post from six years ago, a Costco shopper said, "Frozen pizza quality has changed. The dough is quite different and not as good. The cheese just slides off after one bite and has a bland taste." Lots of commenters agreed, with one stating, "We stopped buying about 2 months ago." Fortunately, the warehouse retail giant offers an expansive frozen pizza selection. To help you score a quality pie on your next grocery excursion, here are our picks for the best and worst frozen pizza at Costco.