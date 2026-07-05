11 Forgotten Snacks That Made The '70s A Little Sweeter

Who doesn't love a cookie you can loop onto your finger and wear like jewelry for future snacking? Nabisco Butter Cookies were one of the few boxed treats from the '70s that made it easy to load up your digits and carry as many of these shortbread rounds as you could. The company that brought us generations of sensational snacking options may not have invented edible jewelry, but that didn't stop young cookie fiends from loading shortbread loops on every finger to make the good times last longer. If any of Nabisco's underrated snacks could remind snackers how good they had it, a box of butter cookies would surely do the trick.

Nabisco has had no shortage of delicious cookies in its collection through the years, but these charming old-style delights made a lasting impression on '70s eaters in particular. There's little information on when or why Nabisco Butter Cookies vanished; they just seemed to drop off shelves somewhere between the '80s and the '90s, likely in favor of jazzier creations. The loss left a hole in more than just the cookies. It also left a gaping chasm in the cookie circuit, with nostalgic snackers still searching out recipes so they can recreate the magic themselves. Even the suspiciously similar Salerno butter cookies just can't quite live up to the memory. It's a mighty powerful butter cookie that can hook snackers in such a permanent way.