This Paprika-Rubbed Rotisserie Chicken Beat Costco's In Consumer Reports' Rankings

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Costco's rotisserie chicken has a passionate cult following due to its price and quality, but the warehouse retailer has some competition. According to a survey conducted by Consumer Reports, the Sam's Club Member's Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken was named the best selection by highly experienced and educated taste testers. For what it's worth, Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken landed in second place, while Whole Foods Market Classic Rotisserie Chicken was last due to dryness and lack of flavor.

The paprika-rub seems to be the chicken's powerhouse ingredient, which attributed to a more complex roasted taste than was evident in the other birds, per Consumer Reports' testers. The spice rub also includes garlic powder, onion powder, citrus acid, and other seasonings. Sam's Club members can snag a rotisserie chicken for $4.98 and are limited to three per order, which is good for customers. According to a review on the retailer's website, "They're huge and for 5 bucks they're hard to beat. The only problem is getting your hands on one."