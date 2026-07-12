This California Ice Cream Shop That Anthony Bourdain Visited In San Francisco Serves 300+ Flavors

When you walk into an ice cream shop, you probably expect to find a decent array of flavors, including the classics like vanilla and chocolate alongside a few more unique ice cream flavors for a good variety. What you probably aren't expecting is hundreds of flavors, which is what Polly Ann Ice Cream is offering. The classic Californian ice cream shop, which opened in 1955, has over 300 flavors of handmade ice cream, and considering Anthony Bourdain once popped in for a visit, this quality ice cream brand is certainly worth your time.

When Bourdain dropped by Polly Ann's, he tucked into many flavors, including durian, lychee, red bean, pumpkin, taro, and American beauty (a rose flavor). While he wasn't a fan of the American beauty, saying "it reminds me of kissing my grandmother," he described the lychee as "great" and the durian as "smoky Camembert avocado flavor ... there's nothing like it" (via YouTube). Some of those flavors are still available today, alongside plenty of others. Not every flavor is offered every day, however — the shop only carries around 50 flavors daily (as if 50 isn't still a ton!).

Polly Ann's is still receiving positive reviews, with one Tripadvisor reviewer proclaiming, "This was one of the best ice creams ever tasted." Others on Yelp agree, as one taster wrote, "The ice cream was soooo good!" and another said, "[T]he flavors we had were delicious, and the experience always brings happy smiles. We'll definitely be back again."