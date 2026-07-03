Customers Are Calling This Papa Johns Pizza One Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of 2026
People (this writer) of a certain age (old) yearn for the simple, carefree joy of a personal pan pizza. While Pizza Hut has taken measures to replicate its glory days via old-timey branding, its iconic pizza just doesn't hit the same. It may be time to switch alliances to another notable chain: Papa Johns. Featured in our compilation of the best fast food items of 2026 so far (according to customers), the restaurant's Pan Pizza made a big impression. And we must admit, it looks exceedingly close to the pizza that now only lives in our hearts.
On Reddit, one fan described the pie as "Probably my favorite of the [Papa Johns] menu items," while a commenter declared, "Mine was pillowy soft and delicious. 100% would get it again." This isn't the chain's first foray into pan pizza. Papa Johns previously offered the same pie — albeit with a different recipe — before it removed the item from menus in 2019. As for the price, a medium Pan Pizza with no toppings costs $15.99 at our local Papa Johns, though prices are likely to vary according to location.
Papa Johns' pan pizza was years in the making
Debuting at the chain in early 2026, the Papa Johns Pan Pizza reportedly took nearly 10 years of careful testing and development before it was ready for diners. In a press release announcing the new item, Jenna Bromberg, the company's chief marketing officer, said that consumer input was integral to the dish's reintroduction. Bromberg explained, "We took a deliberate, consumer-led approach to developing the perfect recipe, and focused on getting every detail right."
Pan Pizzas feature a garlic- and parmesan-dusted crust, as well as a blend of six cheeses. Customers can get the pizza plain (just cheese) or with the usual toppings, like pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, and even pineapple. Of course, the real star of this pie is its crispy, perfectly caramelized crust, which is made possible by the titular cooking vessel — i.e., the cast iron pan. And while they share some similarities, keep in mind that there is a difference between pan pizzas and Chicago deep-dish pizza recipes. Pan pizzas (like the ones at Papa Johns) are topped conventionally, while deep dish pizzas start with the cheese before the sauce. If you're eager to try this pan pizza and aren't familiar with the chain, here are some Papa Johns ordering tips worth knowing.