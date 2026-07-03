Customers Are Calling This Papa Johns Pizza One Of The Best New Fast Food Items Of 2026

People (this writer) of a certain age (old) yearn for the simple, carefree joy of a personal pan pizza. While Pizza Hut has taken measures to replicate its glory days via old-timey branding, its iconic pizza just doesn't hit the same. It may be time to switch alliances to another notable chain: Papa Johns. Featured in our compilation of the best fast food items of 2026 so far (according to customers), the restaurant's Pan Pizza made a big impression. And we must admit, it looks exceedingly close to the pizza that now only lives in our hearts.

On Reddit, one fan described the pie as "Probably my favorite of the [Papa Johns] menu items," while a commenter declared, "Mine was pillowy soft and delicious. 100% would get it again." This isn't the chain's first foray into pan pizza. Papa Johns previously offered the same pie — albeit with a different recipe — before it removed the item from menus in 2019. As for the price, a medium Pan Pizza with no toppings costs $15.99 at our local Papa Johns, though prices are likely to vary according to location.