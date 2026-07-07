This Largely Forgotten Chain Offers A Popular Unlimited Pizza And Pasta Buffet

If you're desperately pondering what pizza buffets still exist today, let us introduce you to Mr. Gatti's Pizza. Along with its selection of pies, the restaurant features a fully packed pasta and salad bar. It also houses a game room with arcade games and prizes. Mr. Gatti's might sound like paradise for kids (and kids at heart), but the chain has been on a downturn since its heyday in the '80s and '90s.

Buffets have seen ebbs and flows in popularity over the years, and that could explain why Mr. Gatti's isn't commanding the same volume of customers as it used to. It's also largely limited to the Southeastern portion of the U.S., with just over 90 locations as of 2024. That makes the restaurant inaccessible to many consumers who might be interested in its mix of pizza, pasta, and games.

While it's facing obstacles, Mr. Gatti's has maintained steady business for nearly six decades. The chain opened in 1969 and got its name from founder James Eure's wife, whose maiden name was Gatti.