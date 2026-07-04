Total Wine Says This Type Of Wine Is A Go-To Summer Pick For Many Northeast Shoppers

For many, summer is a season of kicking back, relaxing, and enjoying some good food and drinks with loved ones. While you might not expect it, the exact beverage fueling these warm-weather hangouts varies slightly depending on what part of the country you're in. Mashed spoke with an expert who revealed one particular standout for wine lovers in the Northeast. That's rosé, which picks up markedly during the hotter months.

This revelation comes from Total Wine's master of wine Adam Lapierre, who spoke with us about the regional trend. "That makes sense given the seasonality of outdoor dining, coastal travel, and seafood occasions, where crisp, dry rosé is a natural fit," he noted.

Although it's become more common in recent decades, many novice wine drinkers may still not be very familiar with rosé. The characteristic pale pink color is created by using red wine grapes like pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon, but limiting the contact between the grape skins and the juices that eventually become wine. It's primarily known for a flavor profile evocative of fresh fruit — among the reasons it stands out as a refreshing summer choice. Typically, these wines are also fairly dry, making them easier to sip in warm weather than sweeter alternatives.