Total Wine Says This Type Of Wine Is A Go-To Summer Pick For Many Northeast Shoppers
For many, summer is a season of kicking back, relaxing, and enjoying some good food and drinks with loved ones. While you might not expect it, the exact beverage fueling these warm-weather hangouts varies slightly depending on what part of the country you're in. Mashed spoke with an expert who revealed one particular standout for wine lovers in the Northeast. That's rosé, which picks up markedly during the hotter months.
This revelation comes from Total Wine's master of wine Adam Lapierre, who spoke with us about the regional trend. "That makes sense given the seasonality of outdoor dining, coastal travel, and seafood occasions, where crisp, dry rosé is a natural fit," he noted.
Although it's become more common in recent decades, many novice wine drinkers may still not be very familiar with rosé. The characteristic pale pink color is created by using red wine grapes like pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon, but limiting the contact between the grape skins and the juices that eventually become wine. It's primarily known for a flavor profile evocative of fresh fruit — among the reasons it stands out as a refreshing summer choice. Typically, these wines are also fairly dry, making them easier to sip in warm weather than sweeter alternatives.
The rosé bottle that's selling fast
Among the sizable selection of bottles in a store's typical rosé section, Total Wine's Adam Lapierre told Mashed that this summer, shoppers have been grabbing one bottle in particular. The Celesia Côtes de Provence rosé is among the most popular, he said, pointing out that "consumers gravitate toward it because it delivers the classic Provence profile: pale, dry, crisp, and refreshing." He also praised the wine's versatility with diverse choices ranging from salad to seafood to grilled chicken, among other refreshing recipes that pair with it perfectly.
Rosé is an appropriate beverage no matter where you live, but Lapierre noted that this time of year, West Coast and Southern drinkers seem to show more interest in "refreshing whites, sparkling wines, and lighter reds." He suggests this reflects how these regions experience warmer year-round temperatures, meaning there's less pent-up demand for refreshing, summer-oriented varieties when the calendar finally aligns.
Still, whether you live in the Northeast or elsewhere, there are many underrated rosé wines to try this year. If you're a New Yorker or Massachusetts resident who's found yourself reaching more frequently for a bottle of that tasty, light-pink variety, know you're not alone. The experts back you up on a Northeastern summer rosé boom.