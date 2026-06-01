10 Underrated Rosé Wines To Try In 2026

Over the past several years, the wine industry has seen a shift. While wine sales have declined overall, those who are drinking are showing increased interest in lower alcohol options, a desire to support sustainably produced products that follow organic or biodynamic farming methods, and an interest in emerging regions and unique varieties. With rising costs across the board, consumers are also looking for value options that still deliver the quality they demand.

Rosé wine can be a bright point for producers seeking new approaches to cater to shifting tastes and trends. Rosé wines tend to have a lower alcohol content than their full-bodied red wine counterparts. Producers around the globe are showcasing their terroir by producing interesting selections from international and native varieties that are both fresh and approachable. These wines also reveal a sense of place that highlights terroir distinction, as the 10 wines featured in this article reveal. Additionally, while price was not a consideration for inclusion, rosé tends to be more affordable compared to many red wines due to shorter production times and aging techniques.

The rosé wines in this article highlight the diversity available today, even if some are relatively unknown, obscure, or otherwise underrated. Ranging from the palest of pink to deep cherry red, these fresh wines span from easy-drinking, light-bodied Sunday sippers to rich, full-flavored, highly gastronomic offerings ready to be enjoyed throughout a meal. They provide a glimpse of how producers are crafting wines for today's palates, while displaying artistry in every glass.