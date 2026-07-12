12 Celebrity Chef Tips For The Perfect Burger

When you think of classic American fare, hot dogs, pizza, and, of course, burgers come to mind. Burgers are such a simple dish, yet we can't get enough of them. We've been cooking them for many generations, but we're still uncovering new toppings, cooking techniques, and ways to plate them. If you look online, you'll be bombarded with endless homemade burger recipes that will ensure your weekly burger night is never boring.

An impressive burger perk is that they're pretty hard to mess up, which means lots of beginners in the kitchen can approach them with relative ease. We've all had too many good burgers to tally in our lifetime, but how many burgers have been absolute perfection? If you're interested in leveling up your burgers, turning to celebrity chefs could unlock life-changing knowledge.

What tricks do celebrity chefs have up their sleeves when they're preparing a burger? Read on to gather insights from 12 beloved celebrity chefs so you can get excited to sink your teeth into your next burger. Some of their advice may even raise several questions, but you can't knock it until you try it.