3 Quick Ways To Check If A Mango Is Ready To Eat

The mango's enticing tropical aroma, satisfying juiciness, and range of sour to sweet flavors earn it the title "King of Fruits." Its native South Asia has justly celebrated it for thousands of years. But even if you live outside India and Cambodia, the mango capitals of the world, you can still get your hands on a fresh, delicious mango. And once you have one, you don't need to feel intimidated. Getting the most out of this tasty fruit just requires a little bit of sleuthing.

Mastering the basic tricks and tips for finding the freshest produce will give you the confidence you need to navigate the grocery aisles or the local produce market. And these key tips for knowing when a mango is ready to eat — based on factors like scent, feel, and appearance — will set you up for success, whether you plan to enjoy your sweet tropical treat on its own or mix up a batch of fresh mango salsa.