Customers Are Calling This July 2026 Aldi Find A Great Item For Summer Cocktails
Whether you shop at Aldi for the low prices, tasty store-brand snacks, or tantalizing Aldi Finds that disappear as fast as they crop up, there's no shortage of reasons to love the cult-favorite grocery store. But before you limit your shopping list to your usuals, consider these summery new drinks that customers are calling some of the best new Aldi finds of July 2026. Behold: Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonade and Spicy Mango Lemonade.
Both have very simple ingredients: water, lemon juice, sugar, jalapeño purée, lemon pulp, and natural flavor for the classic, with mango purée taking the place of lemon pulp in the other. The 52-ounce bottles cost $2.99 each, although prices may vary, and some locations might even have a 64-ounce bottle of the original for $2.55. These products just became available on July 1, so odds are you'll still find them on shelves. However, select stores are already out of stock, so check online to see if your location has it before making the trip.
Shoppers say they're worth a taste. "The mango lemonade was spicier than I expected, but it's good!" wrote one Facebook user. "Had the spicy mango lemonade last night ... and it was a whole entire delicious 4th-of-July vibe!" wrote another. "I got the mango one yesterday! Swirling in the slushie machine with tequila as I type," jokes a third. "They were amazing. I had it plain and then tried it with tequila, lime, and Tajín. So, so good!" asserts another.
Aldi spicy lemonade is worth a try while it lasts despite mixed reviews
It's Aldi's first time selling spicy lemonade. The July release comes on the heels of the spring launch of Nature's Nectar Spicy Limeade. All iterations represent the enduring "swicy" food trend of combining sweet and spicy elements into a single drink or food for contrast and balance. Here, summer's signature drink gets a tongue-tingling update that makes sense, considering citrus acid can neutralize the heat of hot peppers.
Despite spicy cocktails having a moment, some shoppers aren't psyched about the launch. "Why is everything new spicy at Aldi lately?" lamented one Facebook user. "Did not care for spicy mango. Tasted like chemicals," claimed another. "I [saw] them, but too much sugar for me," someone else added. "It's spicy, but not good. I love the Spicy Limeade from [Trader Joe's], but the Aldi version isn't even close," claims another.
If you want to try it for yourself, there are countless ways to incorporate spicy lemonade into summer cocktails. Our first recommendation is a refreshing spicy margarita recipe, which calls for lime and jalapeño. But spicy cocktails don't have to be tequila-based; you can just as easily mix the Aldi gem into gin, vodka, mezcal, rum, or whiskey drinks. Think a classic Tom Collins cocktail with extra sweetness and a kick, a daiquiri where lemonade takes over for fresh lime, or a whiskey sour with a tropical note.