Why Knowing Your Whiskey's Barrel Entry Strength Is Important

In the distilling world, there can be an almost overwhelming number of factors that influence a whiskey's final taste, aroma, and overall experience. Among the most important (but least understood) of these is the whiskey's barrel entry strength. To break down why this matters, we asked master mixologist Justin Lavenue, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room and owner-operator of both The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails.

As the name suggests, barrel entry strength (sometimes called barrel entry proof) is the percentage of pure alcohol in the whiskey mixture that's placed in the barrel to age. "It sounds like one of those technical details designed to impress someone on a distillery tour, but it can meaningfully affect the finished whiskey," Lavenue told Mashed. He further explained, "Changing the alcohol-to-water ratio changes how the spirit extracts and dissolves different compounds from the barrel, which can influence sweetness, tannin, oak character, spice, aroma and texture."

Generally, this will fall within a relatively narrow range. By law, the maximum barrel entry strength for whiskeys in the U.S. is 62.5% alcohol, or 125 proof. "The key words are 'no more than,'" according to Lavenue. "A distiller can choose a lower entry proof, and some intentionally do." However, the minimum proof required for a bottled spirit in the U.S. is 80 (or 40% ABV), ensuring barrel entry strength will always be above this number.