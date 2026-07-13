Where To Find The Best Brisket In Alabama, According To Diners

You can't live in or take a trip to Alabama without eating BBQ — the state is known for grilled meats and its signature white BBQ sauce. And if you're wondering where you can find some of the best BBQ in Alabama, all you have to do is listen to other people's taste buds. If you're looking for the best brisket in the state, diners say Meat Boss is a must-try.

Meat Boss was opened in Mobile, Alabama, in 2012 by Benny Chinnis, aka the "Meat Boss." What started as a take-out counter has turned into a beloved restaurant, which is now run by Chinnis' wife Dara and daughter chef Lara Lot after Chinnis' passing. Guy Fieri visited the BBQ joint on his show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" in 2023. Fieri said, "[Meat Boss] puts out a bomb Boss Burger with a side of rib candy and a stellar smoked brisket sandwich."

Customers overwhelmingly agree with Fieri, raving about the brisket, as well as ... well, everything else. Tripadvisor reviewers wrote, "Probably some of the best BBQ we tasted on all of our Southern States tour." Another customer said, "The brisket was tender, juicy, had some burnt end vibes going on. Enjoyed immensely with sweet and hot BBQ sauce." Many noted the generous portions and most, if not all, of the meats got compliments. As one Yelper put it, "All of the meats were well seasoned and cooked perfectly. And I can't forget the sauces ... The white sauce mixed with the sweet is on a whole different level."