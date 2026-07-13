Where To Find The Best Brisket In Alabama, According To Diners
You can't live in or take a trip to Alabama without eating BBQ — the state is known for grilled meats and its signature white BBQ sauce. And if you're wondering where you can find some of the best BBQ in Alabama, all you have to do is listen to other people's taste buds. If you're looking for the best brisket in the state, diners say Meat Boss is a must-try.
Meat Boss was opened in Mobile, Alabama, in 2012 by Benny Chinnis, aka the "Meat Boss." What started as a take-out counter has turned into a beloved restaurant, which is now run by Chinnis' wife Dara and daughter chef Lara Lot after Chinnis' passing. Guy Fieri visited the BBQ joint on his show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" in 2023. Fieri said, "[Meat Boss] puts out a bomb Boss Burger with a side of rib candy and a stellar smoked brisket sandwich."
Customers overwhelmingly agree with Fieri, raving about the brisket, as well as ... well, everything else. Tripadvisor reviewers wrote, "Probably some of the best BBQ we tasted on all of our Southern States tour." Another customer said, "The brisket was tender, juicy, had some burnt end vibes going on. Enjoyed immensely with sweet and hot BBQ sauce." Many noted the generous portions and most, if not all, of the meats got compliments. As one Yelper put it, "All of the meats were well seasoned and cooked perfectly. And I can't forget the sauces ... The white sauce mixed with the sweet is on a whole different level."
What you can get at Meat Boss other than brisket
Brisket is far from the only thing you can order at Meat Boss. The BBQ joint also offers pulled chicken and pork, ribs, and smoked turkey with options to eat the meat plain or stuffed into sandwiches. Reviewers called the meat and sweet bun sandwiches a mouthwatering experience with food that just melts in your mouth. Main courses aside, Meat Boss is perhaps best known for its award-winning rib candy, which is caramelized smoked ribs with Sweet Boss sauce, brown sugar, and honey.
As for sides, the restaurant's menu features plenty of classic BBQ side options, including baked beans, mac and cheese, potato salad, and slaw. If you're thinking about skipping the sides in favor of an all-meat meal, don't — diners loved the sides, with one noting, "These baked beans were to die for! So hearty. They could have been the main dish."
Ordering to go at Meat Boss is pretty simple: Fill out an order form indicating your meat, bread, sauce, toppings, and sides and drink, and your meal comes to you in a brown paper bag. It should be noted if you're planning to visit Meat Boss, it is staunchly a lunch place, open Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which is extended to 6 p.m. on Friday. The joint is also closed on Sunday and Monday. So if it's on your BBQ bucket list, make sure to plan accordingly.