Every Brisket Lover Should Own This Essential Tool

You have to really love brisket to take on the job of cooking it. It isn't like popping some burgers or a steak on the grill, which is a fairly quick task. No, cooking brisket is a lengthy process that involves hours upon hours of cooking and then more hours of resting.

The typical cook time for a brisket lands anywhere between eight and 18 hours. The large range is why Traeger grills says, "Each brisket cooks differently so it is important to cook to temperature not time." The grill company notes that a brisket is finished at 204 degrees internally. If you are wrapping your brisket, which is done to combat the "stall" period where smoked meat loses moisture, you'll need to measure the internal temperature earlier. For example, our recipe for Classic Smoked Brisket requires you to get the meat to 165 degrees before wrapping it in paper and then getting the brisket to 205 degrees (the exact degree will vary depending on the recipe).

Owning a meat thermometer, then, is essential if you want to try smoking your own brisket. The last thing you want is to undercook meat and get people sick or have a dry or overcooked brisket after 18 hours of work.