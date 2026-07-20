Salads Don't Have To Be Sad: Here Are 11 Tips For Making Them Better

When someone tells you they're making salad for dinner, it doesn't inspire the same joy as something like pizza or fried rice. But the fact is, salads don't have to be sad. While some folks default to the same old '80s or '90s side salad of tasteless iceberg lettuce, underwhelming cucumber slices, and watery supermarket tomatoes, you don't have to do that to yourself.

As a food writer, I spend a lot of time experimenting in the kitchen, and I've made so many salads that I know what makes them good or bad. When the weather gets warm, there's nothing like making a meal that requires little or no use of your oven or stovetop. Plus, it's a brilliant way to eat a lot of fresh produce in one sitting. You just need to think outside the usual go-to ingredients to elevate them from the boringness we all want to avoid.

From using different greens and fresh herbs to bulking them up with carbs and legumes, just a few shifts can turn a sad salad into one you'll want to make on repeat throughout the summer. We've got 11 tips for making better salads that will leave you wondering why you've been avoiding them for so long.