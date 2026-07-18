How To Bake Better Sourdough, According To Experts

This story might sound familiar to some of you reading: You see some great-looking sourdough loaves on Instagram, you skim through an article or two about making a starter, and you think, how hard can it be? Fast forward a few weeks until you've wrangled a starter into existence; you pull a freshly baked loaf out of the oven, cut it open, and it's totally dense and practically inedible. This experience may have left you wondering how to bake sourdough.

I'm a keen baker who has produced many beautiful loaves of sourdough — and a few duds along the way — but I wanted to hear straight from the sourdough experts who do this day in, day out. Kate Freebairn is the founder of The Pantry Mama and author of "Easy Sourdough," and has spent years teaching home bakers how to make sourdough from scratch. Erik Fabian is the co-founder of Sourhouse, a company that produces carefully designed tools for home bakers. Anja Eckert is a blogger and recipe developer at Our Gabled Home, who has been teaching her German family's generations-old sourdough method for eight years. Doug Anderson is head baker of Leven, which bakes many types of naturally leavened bread in-house.

Thanks to their combined experience and helpful insights, you're about to get expert advice on how to bake better sourdough. And, if you're feeling overwhelmed, Fabian has some words of encouragement. "Even your most mediocre sourdough loaves are going to be way better than most of what is available at the grocery store," he says. "So just get started, bake, share your bread, and eat your mistakes."