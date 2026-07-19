12 Creative Ways To Use Oreos

Oreos are a classic for a reason. These black and white cookies have been around since 1912 and are still as delicious over 100 years later. Still, there are times when you don't necessarily want to just eat an Oreo, you'd rather enjoy them in some other form. We've explored various creative ways to use Oreos, so you can enjoy that classic chocolate and cream flavor in other recipes.

Perhaps you have a pack or two in your pantry that you haven't gotten around to eating and you want to make them more exciting by trying them in a different dessert. Or, maybe they're your favorite cookies and you just want to use them in as many ways as possible. There are more recipes that you can use Oreos in than you might imagine, particularly beyond the obvious choices like blitzing them into frosting or using them as a cookie crumb for pies and cheesecakes. In fact, we feel like we only scratched the surface here. There aren't many sweet treats that couldn't be improved with some Oreos.

The brilliant thing about the chocolaty flavor of these cookies is that they pair well with plenty of other ingredients. Vanilla, fruits, sweet spices — they're all great contenders to eat with them. Keep reading for 12 ways to use Oreos that will level up your dessert game and make you see these sandwich cookies in a whole new light.