This 'Spanish' Dish Is A Favorite Of Lionel Messi's
When seeing Lionel Messi dominate on the field, you might wonder what does Messi eat in a day to be that fit and healthy? Messi, the superstar Argentine soccer player certainly relies on the precise evidence-based advice of his nutritionist Ismael Galancho and is quoted on sports news website Marca as liking simple food with the occasional sweet vice. Among his favorite Spanish dishes, he stated to Marca he likes "roast, milanesa [breaded meat fillet], or pasta." But though roasts and pastas may already be familiar to you, what exactly is milanesa?
Before Messi's current tenure in Inter Miami (and Paris Saint-Germain before that), he did spend almost 20 years playing for FC Barcelona, one of the top football (ahem, soccer) clubs in Spain's La Liga. But in the context of Messi's milanesa being "breaded meat fillet," there is not much evidence to show there is a Spanish dish fitting that description. However, what is named milanesa and does fit that description, is an extremely popular dish from Messi's home country, Argentina. Often made with beef or chicken, the meat is pounded into a fillet before being breaded and fried. Countless variations exist, from plainly fried and served with fries, to the famous "milanesa napolitana," smothered with tomato sauce, ham, and an abundance of melted cheese.
An Italian import, Spanish name, and Argentine favorite
Milanesa points to its roots in Milan, the Italian city. That said, you probably will not be able to order a milanesa in Milan, much less "milanesa napolitana," lest the waiter stare at you for trying to mix together northern and southern styles. What you will find instead is "costoletta alla milanese," a breaded and fried cut of veal. Reportedly, it arrived in Argentina via Italian immigrants from Lombardy during the great European immigration wave starting in the late 19th century and has since become a beloved dish nationwide. It is now so versatile the meat is treated almost like a kind of pizza crust, cradling a multitude of toppings on it, from bananas to mushrooms. Want it on the go? You can even stuff milanesa in a sandwich. As protein-packed options go, we see why Lionel Messi reaches for it — simple, customizable, and even portable when necessary.
Want to make milanesa at home? We've got you covered with several recipes using different proteins. Go the classic Italian route with a crispy veal milanese with arugula. Or try white meat and make chicken breast milanese. And if you are feeling a little adventurous, consider this zesty tilapia milanese, made brightly flavorful with lemon zest in the breading. Serve these with the suggested salads or make like an Argentine and serve it with eggs, peas, cherries, or whatever you please!