This 'Spanish' Dish Is A Favorite Of Lionel Messi's

When seeing Lionel Messi dominate on the field, you might wonder what does Messi eat in a day to be that fit and healthy? Messi, the superstar Argentine soccer player certainly relies on the precise evidence-based advice of his nutritionist Ismael Galancho and is quoted on sports news website Marca as liking simple food with the occasional sweet vice. Among his favorite Spanish dishes, he stated to Marca he likes "roast, milanesa [breaded meat fillet], or pasta." But though roasts and pastas may already be familiar to you, what exactly is milanesa?

Before Messi's current tenure in Inter Miami (and Paris Saint-Germain before that), he did spend almost 20 years playing for FC Barcelona, one of the top football (ahem, soccer) clubs in Spain's La Liga. But in the context of Messi's milanesa being "breaded meat fillet," there is not much evidence to show there is a Spanish dish fitting that description. However, what is named milanesa and does fit that description, is an extremely popular dish from Messi's home country, Argentina. Often made with beef or chicken, the meat is pounded into a fillet before being breaded and fried. Countless variations exist, from plainly fried and served with fries, to the famous "milanesa napolitana," smothered with tomato sauce, ham, and an abundance of melted cheese.