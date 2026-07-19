8 Delicious Ways To Use Leftover Prime Rib

When it comes to repurposing leftover prime rib, nothing is more iconic than a cheesesteak. The rich combination of thinly sliced ribeye with caramelized onions and melted cheese is a mouthwatering bite that lets you enjoy your deliciously seasoned prime rib for yet another day.

"Being from New Jersey, my number one is always going to be a cheesesteak," said chef Britt Rescigno. "The beef is nice and tender. Add in some caramelized onions and Cooper Sharp and you're set to go!"

If you're making a cheesesteak, chef Rescigno suggested making sure you include those crispy bits that are leftover from the roast the day before. And, when prepping your sandwich she advised making sure not to overheat the meat to the point that it becomes overcooked and dry. Instead, try to keep it nice and medium.

The next big step in making a cheesesteak? Choosing your cheese. Whether you prefer the classic Cheese Whiz like those in Philadelphia, Cooper Sharp like chef Rescigno or even provolone, American, mozzarella, or some other gooey cheese, there are lots of ways to customize cheesesteak and make it your own. While the traditional sandwich is usually just cheese, steak, and caramelized onions, others like to add bell peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, Buffalo sauce, and more to zhuzh up their sandwiches. If you need some inspiration for making your own version check out our easy Philly cheesesteak recipe.