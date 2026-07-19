8 Delicious Ways To Use Leftover Prime Rib
If you're like most people, you probably made a much bigger roast than you needed for your holiday gathering or special event and now you're faced with what to do with all of that perfecting seasoned, well-marbled prime rib sitting in your refrigerator. And while you can certainly just eat it as is along with the sides you served the night before, if you're the creative type who likes a little variety in their daily menus, you may be looking for ways to repurpose this perfect cut of meat in a new and interesting way that will ensure not an ounce of this pricey meat goes to waste.
Fortunately, there are so many imaginative — and tasty — ways to use leftover prime rib. From a black and blue steak salad to a simple sandwich with creamy horseradish and arugula, there's no shortage of ideas on how to incorporate your leftover roast into a meal the next day. Sometimes the hardest part is just knowing where to start. So, to make things a little easier on you, we talked to two culinary experts to find out how they use leftover prime rib. Here, you'll find insights and suggestions from chef Britt Rescigno, a Food Network competition chef and co-owner of Fiamma in Sun Valley, Idaho, and chef Christopher Lindsay, a chef instructor and lecturer at the University of Nevada's William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.
1. Cheesesteak
When it comes to repurposing leftover prime rib, nothing is more iconic than a cheesesteak. The rich combination of thinly sliced ribeye with caramelized onions and melted cheese is a mouthwatering bite that lets you enjoy your deliciously seasoned prime rib for yet another day.
"Being from New Jersey, my number one is always going to be a cheesesteak," said chef Britt Rescigno. "The beef is nice and tender. Add in some caramelized onions and Cooper Sharp and you're set to go!"
If you're making a cheesesteak, chef Rescigno suggested making sure you include those crispy bits that are leftover from the roast the day before. And, when prepping your sandwich she advised making sure not to overheat the meat to the point that it becomes overcooked and dry. Instead, try to keep it nice and medium.
The next big step in making a cheesesteak? Choosing your cheese. Whether you prefer the classic Cheese Whiz like those in Philadelphia, Cooper Sharp like chef Rescigno or even provolone, American, mozzarella, or some other gooey cheese, there are lots of ways to customize cheesesteak and make it your own. While the traditional sandwich is usually just cheese, steak, and caramelized onions, others like to add bell peppers, mushrooms, banana peppers, Buffalo sauce, and more to zhuzh up their sandwiches. If you need some inspiration for making your own version check out our easy Philly cheesesteak recipe.
2. Beef stroganoff
Originating in 19th century Russia, beef stroganoff is a classic comfort food that's easy to whip up the next day — and just like the prime rib you served the night before it truly is a special occasion dish perfect for a house full of guests. Pair your beef stroganoff with a salad and some crusty bread and your next-day meal comes together quickly. Plus, you cannot beat the taste of tender prime rib bathed in a creamy sauce, mixed with the savory flavor of sautéed mushrooms, and paired with pasta to soak it all up. It's also an ideal way to repurpose your prime rib with very minimal effort involved.
"I like to add a little Cajun seasoning into my stroganoff mix and use bow tie pasta to kind of change it up just a little bit, [while] still following that traditional stroganoff recipe," said chef Christopher Lindsay.
When preparing beef stroganoff the next day, chef Lindsay said you have to be careful not to overcook your prime rib. Remember, it has already gone through a cooling process, he said. So, when you're rewarming it, consider how you want to reheat or perhaps just mix it into your mixture when it's ready. If you've never made beef stroganoff or you need a few pointers, check out our creamy beef stroganoff recipe.
3. Pho
Pho is another comforting dish you can make with leftover prime rib and it's highly customizable to your tastes. From the rich, savory broth to the delicate rice noodles and the array of herbs and vegetables you could use, this deeply flavorful dish is not only satisfying for the soul but extremely affordable to make — especially when the beef portion is already done.
"My wife, Kinsey, makes pho using the bones and drippings with beautiful slices of the beef," said chef Britt Rescigno. "It's always a showstopper. For the pho, we often just slice the beautiful prime rib and leave it cold, then pour the hot broth over it to warm it up for the pho. If you have leftover pho broth in the freezer, this makes a super simple and comforting meal that comes together in under 10 minutes."
Plus, this quick assembly could be a welcome relief after putting together a major dinner the night before featuring prime rib at the center. And depending on what you add to your pho, the dish is typically a nutrient-dense, nourishing, and light option for the day after a big holiday meal or special event. For some tips and tricks for making pho at home, check out our pho recipe.
4. Bahn mi
Sandwiches are a classic and fuss-free way to serve leftover prime rib, said chef Christopher Lindsay. Plus, you don't even have to reheat the beef in order to serve it, he said. This means that you can still enjoy the rich, tender, juicy cut of meat as the centerpiece of your sandwich and then get as creative as you want from there with what you add in. One way that chef Lindsay likes to use leftover prime rib is in a banh mi sandwich. He said this dish is common in the restaurant they run at the University of Nevada, known as Bistro 410.
Simply take some shaved beef with a little gochujang mayo, quick pickled vegetables, cabbage, and throw it into a bun or bread, he said. Like pho and cheesesteak, the banh mi is highly customizable and can be made with what you have on hand or used to highlight the flavors you prefer. Some common add-ins for bahn mi include pickled carrots, daikon radish, fresh cilantro, sliced cucumbers, and chiles, but you can choose what you like best and build your own creation. You could even put all the potential toppings out for your family or guests and let them assemble their own bahn mi sandwiches. And, if you need a place to start, check out our classic bahn mi recipe.
5. French dip
Who doesn't love a classic French dip sandwich? Built on a crusty roll or baguette, this sandwich is piled with thinly sliced or shredded prime rib and typically served with a savory au jus for dipping. Some people even customize their French dip with melted cheese like Swiss, provolone, or Gruyère cheese, but traditionally this sandwich is served without melty cheese.
Adding cheese makes it a cross between a French dip and a cheesesteak, which is totally fine if that's what you prefer. But if you want to go for the classic version, leave off the cheese. Or, if you want, you could even fuse both the French dip and the bahn mi, said chef Christopher Lindsay.
When making a French dip, or any repurposing of prime rib, the key is to reheat it gently, said chef Britt Rescigno. "Prime rib is already cooked to the perfect doneness, so high heat will push it from medium-rare to medium or well-done very quickly. The best method is done by using the leftover au jus. ... Warm the au jus until it's hot but not boiling. Then turn off the heat and dip the prime rib slices into the warm liquid for 30 to 60 seconds [and] serve immediately."
If you're unsure how to make a French dip sandwich, use our messy, but delicious, French dip sliders as a springboard for your own dish. Get creative and let the juices flow — pun intended.
6. Breakfast tacos
When it comes to the ultimate morning comfort food, breakfast tacos are where it's at. Not only are they portable and filling, but these tacos are also packed with breakfast staples like eggs, cheeses, and meats and sandwiched into a warm, soft tortilla. If you're looking for an inexpensive and delicious alternative to standard breakfast fare like oatmeal, cereal, donuts, or bagels, make your family and friends breakfast tacos with your leftover prime rib. Plus, you can add in loads of freshness by incorporating avocado, cilantro, and even pico de gallo. It all depends on what you have on hand and the flavor profile you're going for. Some people even opt for double meats — like a little breakfast sausage — especially if they feel like there's not enough prime rib left over to make all the tacos you want.
The key to making a good breakfast taco with prime rib, according to chef Christopher Lindsay, is to make sure you don't overheat the meat and send it over the desired doneness. This would cause you to lose out on the soft piece of meat you had the night before. "What I usually do ... [is] cut up the meat the way I want it, and then I go through the recipe part [and] add the meat in at the very end of the process. [It's] the last thing that goes in, kind of more like rewarming it instead of [applying] another cooking technique."
While breakfast tacos are relatively simple to make and are often thrown together with ingredients you have on hand, sometimes you need a recipe to jumpstart your creative process. If you find that's true for you, check out our quick breakfast taco recipe.
7. Steak Benny
If you want to serve brunch the next day, the ultimate indulgence is a steak Benny. This rich, savory dish combines a buttery, lemon-infused hollandaise, a runny poached egg, and your expertly-seasoned prime rib from the night before to create a flavor explosion in your mouth. Layered onto a toasted English muffin or a buttery homemade biscuit, this delicious dish takes a traditional brunch classic like eggs Benedict and turns it into a filling, decadent meal.
"Steak Benny is also delicious," said chef Britt Rescigno. "For the Benny, add roasted tomatoes, sliced prime rib, a good poached egg, and hollandaise that's been leveled up by adding some au jus. What more do you need?"
Perhaps the trickiest part of making a steak Benny is getting the hollandaise sauce right — and ensuring it doesn't break before it hits the table. After all, when making the sauce, you have to emulsify melted butter into egg yolks and lemon juice to turn it into a sauce that's creamy and smooth. One wrong step in either direction and you either end up with scrambled eggs or a broken sauce. If you need some tricks for making a great sauce that doesn't require you to whisk by hand, check out the sauce instructions in our eggs Benedict recipe.
8. Prime rib hash
Researchers have found that there's something immensely satisfying about eating food from a bowl versus a plate. Not only are you more likely to bring the food closer to you, but you may also find it more appealing and aromatic than you would if the same food were served on a plate. That's why a bowl of prime rib hash may be just the ticket for serving up your prime rib again the next day. Plus, you can add just about anything you want to the bowl. From potatoes, bell peppers, and onions to mushrooms and fresno chiles, just about anything can be included alongside your prime rib.
For chef Christopher Lindsay, he likes to use shaved prime rib, small red potatoes, and roasted chile peppers in his hash. To cook the prime rib, he simply does a quick flash in a hot pan. He then tops the dish with a sunny-side up egg and pairs it with sourdough bread. And from time to time, he will even add a touch of barbecue sauce.
"It [has] a little bit of a Texas flair to it [because] it's more of like a spicy kind of barbecue sauce," he said. "I [also] prefer a sunny-side up egg, so that you can break the yolk and kind of ... inundate all of the other parts of the dish."
To help you get started making your own prime rib hash, check out our roast beef hash recipe for inspiration.