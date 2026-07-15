Trader Joe's Customers Are Calling These Muffins One Of The Best Bakery Items Of 2026

Trader Joe's has been having a pretty good year so far, with some of the chain's best new items of 2026 being huge hits with customers. It seems like there's been a great new product debut in every category this year, from beverages to snacks and even spreads like the Parmesan tapenade.

Belonging firmly on the list of the best new Trader Joe's bakery items of 2026 are the limited-time lemon poppy seed muffins, available in packs of four for just $5.49. Users have raved about them on Reddit, in particular for their strong lemony flavor. On TikTok, user 1brookannes called them "super moist and super flavorful", while Instagram user lifesbetterbl0nde shared that they were light and fluffy. In a YouTube short, user Natasha's List shared that she bought a pack after hearing about all the hype, and her reviewer found them so good that he couldn't stop eating them.

That strong lemon flavor comes from Trader Joe's making these muffins with lemon puree, lemon zest, lemon oil, and lemon juice, loading each pastry with tons of bright, citrusy notes. The poppy seeds balance things out with a touch of nuttiness, while also adding little pops of crunchiness. Each muffin is also topped with sugar for added texture and sweetness. Again, the lemon poppy seed muffins are a limited-time item; with no clear date on when they'll stop getting stocked on Trader Joe's shelves, it's best to try them ASAP if all those glowing reviews pique your interest.