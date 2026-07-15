Trader Joe's Customers Are Calling These Muffins One Of The Best Bakery Items Of 2026
Trader Joe's has been having a pretty good year so far, with some of the chain's best new items of 2026 being huge hits with customers. It seems like there's been a great new product debut in every category this year, from beverages to snacks and even spreads like the Parmesan tapenade.
Belonging firmly on the list of the best new Trader Joe's bakery items of 2026 are the limited-time lemon poppy seed muffins, available in packs of four for just $5.49. Users have raved about them on Reddit, in particular for their strong lemony flavor. On TikTok, user 1brookannes called them "super moist and super flavorful", while Instagram user lifesbetterbl0nde shared that they were light and fluffy. In a YouTube short, user Natasha's List shared that she bought a pack after hearing about all the hype, and her reviewer found them so good that he couldn't stop eating them.
That strong lemon flavor comes from Trader Joe's making these muffins with lemon puree, lemon zest, lemon oil, and lemon juice, loading each pastry with tons of bright, citrusy notes. The poppy seeds balance things out with a touch of nuttiness, while also adding little pops of crunchiness. Each muffin is also topped with sugar for added texture and sweetness. Again, the lemon poppy seed muffins are a limited-time item; with no clear date on when they'll stop getting stocked on Trader Joe's shelves, it's best to try them ASAP if all those glowing reviews pique your interest.
How to best enjoy Trader Joe's lemon poppy seed muffins
If you've managed to get ahold of a pack or two, make sure to pop a muffin in the microwave for a few seconds before eating, since some customers say they're best enjoyed warm. The Trader Joe's website even recommends this, while also suggesting to top it with TJ's Lemon Curd for extra-lemony oomph and aroma. You can also take a note from Ina Garten's poppy seed cake and drizzle a little lemon juice glaze over them while they're still warm.
For the more adventurous, try adding other flavors to the lemon poppy seed muffins to create more complex layers in the overall profile. Basil, for instance, can make lemon taste more vivid by enhancing its aroma and bringing mildly floral flavors to the mix, so sprinkling the muffins with chopped basil or a drizzle of basil-infused syrup can really liven up the pastries. Blueberries and lemon are a classic pairing thanks to how the two fruits balance each other out, making this homemade blueberry jam recipe a good topping for the muffins.
You can also try the lemon poppy seed muffins as an ingredient. On Instagram, user benty.cakes shared that they had the perfect texture for making cake pucks, her personal take on cake pops. The muffins would also make for a deliciously summery twist on bread pudding, so there's really no need to worry if you end up buying too many. You can always turn your leftover muffins into something worth sharing.