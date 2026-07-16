What Celebrity Chefs Have Said About The Bear

"The Bear" aired the last episode of its final season in June. While there were mixed emotions and reactions about how several beloved characters' story arcs wrapped up, the fact remains that the FX series is one of, if not the best, culinary-themed drama series ever produced. From the very first episode, audiences were riveted by the show's often frenzied pacing, beautiful close-ups, quick cuts of the food and the actors' hands and faces, and the long, sweeping, uncut takes that upped the tension and made audiences feel like they were right in the kitchen with Carmy, Richie, Sydney, and the rest of the gang.

While watching all five seasons, one can't help but think: This show feels so real. But is it really? Do chefs and staff argue as much in real restaurants? According to accounts from seasoned chefs, including some of those with Michelin stars, yes, "The Bear" is true to life in many ways. If you watch chefs' reactions on YouTube, it's apparent when a scene reminds a chef of a personal experience because they either get excited or awkward, depending on how good or bad it was. Clearly, having Matty Matheson as a co-producer paid off.

But what do celebrity chefs think about the show? Many of them started in restaurants before hosting or judging cooking shows became their main jobs. If you're curious, here's what seven well-known celebrity chefs have said about "The Bear."