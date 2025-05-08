The Biggest Scandals To Hit Hell's Kitchen

"Hell's Kitchen" has been captivating viewers since 2005. In fact, the show is still pulling in millions of viewers consistently. It's not surprising: Every season of this addictive cooking show promises drama, impressive food (as well as plenty of less than impressive food), and a fair amount of shouting and grimacing from Gordon Ramsay.

The top British chef is no stranger to controversy. He swears like a sailor and is constantly churning out insults. In fact, that's part of the reason why so many viewers tune in to watch him on "Hell's Kitchen." After all, who can forget the iconic idiot sandwich meme? Side note: We're sorry to spoil it for you, but that meme didn't actually come from "Hell's Kitchen," but a parody of the reality series on "The Late Late Show with James Cordon." That said, Ramsay has dished out plenty of real harsh criticism on the show (calling people "donkey" is one of his personal favorites).

But sometimes, it seems that Ramsay and the "Hell's Kitchen" production team have gone too far. In fact, contestants have complained of bullying and even compared the set of the show to a prison. One former participant even said they left the show feeling borderline suicidal. If you want to learn more about "Hell's Kitchen" and its controversies, you can find some of the biggest scandals to ever be associated with the show below.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.