What's New At Trader Joe's In July 2026? Here's What To Buy

Some stores are great for locking down the grocery essentials, while others offer a fun and free-wheeling experience. Take Trader Joe's, a retailer that sparks genuine joy among its legion of devoted fans. Trader Joe's has tons of hidden gems within its aisles, but the store also offers a steady influx of new products. Today, we're highlighting items new to the chain in July, with a focus on the most buzzworthy goods.

Our snack-centric list includes something for every taste and preference. We have new chip flavors, ice pops, sour chewy candy, summery cookies, dried fruit squares, beverages, and lots of other items. A few of these July finds are only available for a limited time, which means there's no telling whether Trader Joe's will re-stock them once supplies run out. There's also a chance some of these goodies will fly off shelves quickly based on customer chatter. If you're planning a trip to the store to hunt for these items, we recommend you don't go on the weekend, as it's generally considered the worst time to shop at Trader Joe's when it comes to crowds.