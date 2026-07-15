What's New At Trader Joe's In July 2026? Here's What To Buy
Some stores are great for locking down the grocery essentials, while others offer a fun and free-wheeling experience. Take Trader Joe's, a retailer that sparks genuine joy among its legion of devoted fans. Trader Joe's has tons of hidden gems within its aisles, but the store also offers a steady influx of new products. Today, we're highlighting items new to the chain in July, with a focus on the most buzzworthy goods.
Our snack-centric list includes something for every taste and preference. We have new chip flavors, ice pops, sour chewy candy, summery cookies, dried fruit squares, beverages, and lots of other items. A few of these July finds are only available for a limited time, which means there's no telling whether Trader Joe's will re-stock them once supplies run out. There's also a chance some of these goodies will fly off shelves quickly based on customer chatter. If you're planning a trip to the store to hunt for these items, we recommend you don't go on the weekend, as it's generally considered the worst time to shop at Trader Joe's when it comes to crowds.
Dark Chocolate Bark
Give boring chocolate the boot with Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Bark with Puffed Quinoa & Dried Raspberries. If you prefer your chocolate to have a bit of a crunch, this treat is definitely worth checking out. Shoppers can find it in stores for $5.49 a bag.
Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips with Avocado Oil
Priced at $2.99, Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips from Trader Joe's are a classic snack with a modern twist. Unlike other chip brands, which often use plain old vegetable oil, this product is made with avocado oil, which is generally considered more wholesome. Fans of this flavor should definitely read up on the interesting origin of salt and vinegar chips.
Peach Black Tea Drink Concentrate
Peach Black Tea Drink Concentrate is a must-have ingredient for anyone who likes mixing up their own tasty beverages. Retailing for $2.99 a bottle, this concentrate can be paired with sparkling or plain water, lemonade, and lots of other drinks. On Reddit, a Trader Joe's shopper advised, "RUN. Don't walk for this one."
Passion Fruit Guava Bars
If you're anything like me, you keep your freezer stuffed with ice pops when the weather heats up. Passion Fruit Guava Bars combine two beloved tropical flavors in one cold treat. Trader Joe's customers will find these bars in the freezer section for $2.99 a box.
Sour Confetti Chews
If you're on the fence about these Sour Confetti Chews, consider what a shopper on Reddit had to say, "Add this to the list of Trader Joe's items I can never buy again because I almost ate the whole bag in one sitting." Retailing for $2.29 each, sour candy lovers might want to pick up a bag (or five).
Orange & Cream Flavored Cookies
Leave it to Trader Joe's to introduce a new way to enjoy orange creamsicles (which are so much more than a fleeting trend). Priced at $4.49 per container, these Orange & Cream Flavored Cookies might need to be registered as a controlled substance.
Uncured Bacon Bits
Trader Joe's Uncured Bacon Bits are fully cooked bacon bits made with pork belly that can be added to soups, pasta, salads, frozen pizza, and tons of other dishes. But we won't think twice if you choose to just snack from the bag. Look for them at your store at $3.29 for a 3-ounce bag.
Sour Cherry Cotton Candy
Caution: Sour Cherry Cotton Candy at Trader Joe's is intense. It's also undeniably tasty and capable of converting naysayers into fans. On Reddit, a commenter admitted, "I normally don't like cotton candy, but I bought one of these for my kids and I keep taking bites." Each tub is priced at $1.99.
Pineapple Coconut Bars
Offering a nice balance of sweet and tangy flavors, your freezer might be missing these Pineapple Coconut Bars from Trader Joe's. Each box of tropical fruit pops retails for $3.79, though you might want to snag a couple packs in preparation for the next heatwave.
Mango & Passion Fruit Squares
Consider Mango & Passion Fruit Squares a new way to enjoy dried fruit. With a texture akin to fruit leather, they're probably pretty fun to eat. And because each square comes in its own individual wrapper, these snacks are nicely portable. Bags are priced at $2.29 each.
Guava Tartelette Cookies
We're won over by the cuteness of Guava Tartelette Cookies, but they also seem enticing from a flavor perspective. The pastry itself straddles the line between a tart and cookie, which makes a great vehicle for the filling (made with guava, which is a super sweet tropical fruit). Shoppers can snag a box for $2.99.
Sweet Chili Black-Eyed Pea Tempeh Chips
A type of plant-based protein, tempeh tastes like something nutty and is made with fermented soybeans, known for earthy, umami-rich flavor. Trader Joe's offers a spin on this Indonesian food with Sweet Chili Black-Eyed Pea Tempeh Chips, retailing for $3.49. Note these chips are made with fermented black-eyed peas and not soybeans, which creates a lighter flavor and heartier texture.
Triple Chip Crispy Cookies
The Triple Chip Crispy Cookies at Trader Joe's are made with dark, semi-sweet, and white chocolate chips. However, their most intriguing attribute is their crispy crunchiness, which leaves chewier cookies in the dust. Shoppers can snag this item for $4.49.
Hot Fudge Sundae in a Handful!
Retailing for $4.29, Hot Fudge Sundae in a Handful! features candy-coated almonds with flavors of the beloved ice cream treat (in case you were wondering, here's the strange history behind the ice cream sundae). When a curious shopper asked about this candy on Reddit, a commenter dryly admitted, "I bought 4 bags."