These 3 Beef Cuts Make Up A Single Culver's ButterBurger

Real burger fans know what cuts you'll find in a given hamburger can vary quite a bit from one grill to another. Some see ground beef as a way to use up less-desirable cuts, while others splurge on luxury cuts made from wagyu or other high-end varieties. Typically, it's not something thought much about when ordering fast food. However, this is one of many ways family-owned Culver's stands above other places to grab a quick meal. According to the company, the chain's famous ButterBurgers are made from a combination of sirloin, chuck, and plate.

Culver's describes the burger patty mixture, "well-marbled for richness and flavor with no fillers to get in the way." Each of the cuts used for its burgers are from a different part of the cow, offering different advantages and benefits. Sirloin sits along the back half of the cow, running from the ribs down to the hip bone. On the other hand, chuck comes from the front end, around the cow's neck and shoulder. Finally, plate is a broader cut from the cow's center undercarriage and includes cuts like skirt, belly, and short ribs. All provide a high amount of marbled fat and connective tissue, along with rich beefy flavor, which combine to create the classic ButterBurger experience.