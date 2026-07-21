This Fast Food Roast Beef Sandwich Outperforms Many Casual Chains'
If you know anything about Arby's, it might be the chain's iconic catchphrase, "we have the meats." But after we tried Arby's Classic Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich, the catchphrase should honestly be changed to, "we have better meats than other chains," because its roast beef is far better than other chains' roast beef sandwiches. While a smaller sandwich chain beat out Arby's for best roast beef sandwich, Arby's puts places like Jersey Mike's and Subway to shame.
Arby's Beef 'n Cheddar currently features slices of roast beef topped with a cheddar cheese sauce and red ranch in between fluffy onion buns. In our ranking of roast beef sandwiches, we noted the meat was abundant and perfectly savory, enjoyed the nacho cheese-like sauce, and found the bun to be nicely flavored with onion and a touch of sweetness. Plus, when you add the chain's horseradish-flavored Horsey Sauce to the sandwich, our reviewer said, "That seriously leveled up [the] sandwich, adding a bold bite to what was already a warm, comforting combination of flavors.
Other sandwich chains just can't match that tasty quality. We found Subway's roast beef was flavorless, dry, and tough. Jersey Mike's didn't fare much better, because while it looked pretty, the meat had no flavor. Even Jimmy John's roast beef sandwich, the Big John, was incredibly average, and none of the sandwiches came close to Arby's flavorful Classic Beef 'n Cheddar.
People really enjoy Arby's roast beef options — and sides
Roast beef is what makes Arby's unique in comparison to other fast food chains, but the Beef 'n Cheddar isn't the only roast beef option the joint offers. It serves a Classic Roast Beef sandwich, which is just roast beef and a bun, as well as double and half-pound versions of both. For a smaller bite, you can pick up the Roast Beef Slider, which has just meat and Swiss cheese. Or for a more unique fast food bite, Arby's has a Classic French Dip and Swiss. You can add vegetables and sauces if those options sound a little too meat-and-cheese dense.
Arby's fans have high praise for its roast beef options, with one Redditor saying, "The French dip is one of my favorite fast food sandwiches." Many fans gave a shout out to the Beef 'n Cheddar, and the Horsey Sauce got plenty of love for being a great addition to the roast beef offerings, too. And though roast beef is a go-to, another Redditor stated, "Nothing wrong with their regular roast beef ... But my favorite sandwiches are the ham and Swiss ... and the chicken cordon bleu."
Horsey Sauce is clearly a must for your roast beef sandwich, but what sides should you get, if any? Arby's curly fries are beloved, but Redditors also have high praise for potato cakes and jalapeño poppers. And, perhaps unexpectedly, many claimed Arby's has superior fast food mozzarella sticks. One Redditor wrote, "They're my favorite that I have ever had, anywhere."