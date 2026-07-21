This Fast Food Roast Beef Sandwich Outperforms Many Casual Chains'

If you know anything about Arby's, it might be the chain's iconic catchphrase, "we have the meats." But after we tried Arby's Classic Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich, the catchphrase should honestly be changed to, "we have better meats than other chains," because its roast beef is far better than other chains' roast beef sandwiches. While a smaller sandwich chain beat out Arby's for best roast beef sandwich, Arby's puts places like Jersey Mike's and Subway to shame.

Arby's Beef 'n Cheddar currently features slices of roast beef topped with a cheddar cheese sauce and red ranch in between fluffy onion buns. In our ranking of roast beef sandwiches, we noted the meat was abundant and perfectly savory, enjoyed the nacho cheese-like sauce, and found the bun to be nicely flavored with onion and a touch of sweetness. Plus, when you add the chain's horseradish-flavored Horsey Sauce to the sandwich, our reviewer said, "That seriously leveled up [the] sandwich, adding a bold bite to what was already a warm, comforting combination of flavors.

Other sandwich chains just can't match that tasty quality. We found Subway's roast beef was flavorless, dry, and tough. Jersey Mike's didn't fare much better, because while it looked pretty, the meat had no flavor. Even Jimmy John's roast beef sandwich, the Big John, was incredibly average, and none of the sandwiches came close to Arby's flavorful Classic Beef 'n Cheddar.