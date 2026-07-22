This Discontinued Culver's Sandwich Packed A Lot Of Flavor, According To Diners

Culver's is a Midwest mainstay, serving mouthwatering ButterBurgers, cheese curds, and frozen custard, including free scoops with kids' meals. While the chain restaurant's buttery smash burgers are what it's best known for, Culver's offers a variety of sandwiches, some of which are limited time or seasonal menu items, and some have been discontinued entirely, to the dismay of diners. One such sandwich is the now obsolete Culver's Prime Rib Sandwich.

First appearing on the menu around 2010, the prime rib sandwich came in two varieties, including Shaved Prime Rib and Prime Rib and Mushroom Melt. The shaved sandwich consisted of thinly sliced prime rib, red onion, and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun, while the mushroom melt was more burger-like, with a prime rib patty, sauteed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese on a Kaiser bun. In 2011, Culver's debuted the Prime Rib Dip Sandwich, consisting of shaved prime rib, American cheese, creamy horseradish or peppery mayo spread, and au jus for dipping.

In a 2010 Culver's Facebook post asking fans which prime rib sandwich they preferred, opinions were fairly evenly split, with many people enjoying both. One person said, "Prime Rib and Mushroom Melt with horseradish makes my tummy happy!" Another exclaimed, "I had the shaved with a little horseradish sauce ... YUMMY! Keep them on the menu." While it's hard to say exactly when Culver's discontinued its prime rib sandwiches — some customers have enjoyed the shaved variety into 2015 — it doesn't appear any of the variations lasted more than five years on the menu.