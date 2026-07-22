What's The Typical Lifespan Of A Standard Air Fryer?
Air fryers are the epitome of convenience — they can do the job of the microwave, stove, and oven — making the crispiest french fries, warm up leftovers, pop popcorn, and cook everything from grilled cheese to air fryer meatloaf. But while they might be better at making things cook and crisp quickly, are they as sturdy as other cooking appliances? An oven has an average lifespan of more than a decade, as do microwaves. Can an air fryer match their durability?
Air fryers might be able to do a lot, but one thing they can't do is outlast your other kitchen appliances. On average, an air fryer is going to last between three and five years when used a few times a week, though depending on regularity of use and quality, could last a few years more (or less). The baskets are not likely to last as long as the whole unit, but replacing a basket is better and cheaper than buying a new unit.
Customers reported on Reddit how their air fryers have held up. One review said, "My xl air fryer lasted for seven years before having to replace it." Another testified, "I have [a] Cosori for two years now, no issues. Replaced only the basket plate for $10 so far." Others noted the difference in type, saying, "I found my Teflon coated ones didn't last more than a couple years. My ceramic coated one has already surpassed that and looks brand new." One admitted to cleaning theirs with a dishwasher, noting, "[It] shortened the lifespan but still got two years or so out of it."
What factors impact an air fryer's lifespan (and how to make one last longer)
What kind of air fryer you have will likely impact how long it lasts. A common mistake that shortens the lifespan of any appliance is choosing one with all the bells and whistles. Simple is best. Cosori air fryers get top reviews, though a few Ninja air fryers, as well as Instant Pot's air fryer, also receive high praise. Of course, longevity isn't exclusive to quality. How you treat and use your air fryer is also important. If you're a daily user of your air fryer, it's naturally going to wear down faster. That's an unavoidable fact, true of any appliance.
However, you can extend its lifespan by being gentle. Wash the basket by hand after every use, as dishwashing soaps can damage the coating. You should also avoid using metal utensils for the same reason. It's best to not shove as much food as you can into the basket, as that can cause overheating. Finally, if you store your air fryer when you're not using it, be careful not to jam it in with other things — give it its own space.
The signs of a dying air fryer are as you might expect. If it is shutting off or overheating consistently, has a lingering stench, makes unusual noises, or is no longer cooking food to the speed, crispness, or heat that it usually does, it's likely time to start looking for a new air fryer.