What's The Typical Lifespan Of A Standard Air Fryer?

Air fryers are the epitome of convenience — they can do the job of the microwave, stove, and oven — making the crispiest french fries, warm up leftovers, pop popcorn, and cook everything from grilled cheese to air fryer meatloaf. But while they might be better at making things cook and crisp quickly, are they as sturdy as other cooking appliances? An oven has an average lifespan of more than a decade, as do microwaves. Can an air fryer match their durability?

Air fryers might be able to do a lot, but one thing they can't do is outlast your other kitchen appliances. On average, an air fryer is going to last between three and five years when used a few times a week, though depending on regularity of use and quality, could last a few years more (or less). The baskets are not likely to last as long as the whole unit, but replacing a basket is better and cheaper than buying a new unit.

Customers reported on Reddit how their air fryers have held up. One review said, "My xl air fryer lasted for seven years before having to replace it." Another testified, "I have [a] Cosori for two years now, no issues. Replaced only the basket plate for $10 so far." Others noted the difference in type, saying, "I found my Teflon coated ones didn't last more than a couple years. My ceramic coated one has already surpassed that and looks brand new." One admitted to cleaning theirs with a dishwasher, noting, "[It] shortened the lifespan but still got two years or so out of it."