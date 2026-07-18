The 3 Best New (And Returning) Costco Deli Items Of 2026 So Far
One of the things shoppers wish Costco had is a deli counter. Although the warehouse retailer lacks a supermarket-style delicatessen in the traditional sense, it does stock tons of tasty deli items, like cured meats, soups, salads, and prepared meals. Now that 2026 is a little over halfway through, we thought we'd look back on some of Costco's best deli releases of the year. We selected foods that can feed multiple people and included meals with different flavor profiles to keep dinnertime interesting.
Here, we're covering three items that offer the convenience of prepared food with the quality that Costco members are accustomed to. Our list includes a pasta dish with sausage and wine sauce, a hearty chicken and grain bowl, and braised beef with mashed potatoes. These meals have generated a bit of buzz online, which could affect their availability. And while we included the price per pound for each item, costs will likely fluctuate based on the weight and Costco location. For more shopping inspiration, we've profiled some additional items you should buy from the Costco deli (and a few you should avoid).
Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes
If you want an easy, stick-to-your-ribs meal, look no further than Costco's Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes. Each container comes with about three to six servings and retails for approximately $8.96 per pound. On Reddit, one shopper described the dish as "Very tender and tasty ... Probably my new favorite Costco premade meal."
Kirkland Signature Chicken & Grain Bowl with Asian Dressing
A standout among the quick meals in Costco's deli section is the Kirkland Signature Chicken & Grain Bowl with Asian Dressing. The dish retails for $10.20 per pound and offers about four servings per tray. It's also made with Costco's sought-after rotisserie chicken, which has gained a cult following due to its succulent flavor and great price.
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage & Pasta in Wine Sauce
We won't tell anyone if you try to pass off Costco's Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage & Pasta in Wine Sauce as homemade. According to a fan on an r/Costco Reddit thread, "There's almost as much sausage as pasta. It is so good." This dish is actually making a return to the chain after an unspecified time away. It retails for $6.23 a pound and contains about 12 servings.