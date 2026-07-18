The 3 Best New (And Returning) Costco Deli Items Of 2026 So Far

One of the things shoppers wish Costco had is a deli counter. Although the warehouse retailer lacks a supermarket-style delicatessen in the traditional sense, it does stock tons of tasty deli items, like cured meats, soups, salads, and prepared meals. Now that 2026 is a little over halfway through, we thought we'd look back on some of Costco's best deli releases of the year. We selected foods that can feed multiple people and included meals with different flavor profiles to keep dinnertime interesting.

Here, we're covering three items that offer the convenience of prepared food with the quality that Costco members are accustomed to. Our list includes a pasta dish with sausage and wine sauce, a hearty chicken and grain bowl, and braised beef with mashed potatoes. These meals have generated a bit of buzz online, which could affect their availability. And while we included the price per pound for each item, costs will likely fluctuate based on the weight and Costco location. For more shopping inspiration, we've profiled some additional items you should buy from the Costco deli (and a few you should avoid).