8 Items You Should Buy From The Costco Deli & 6 You Shouldn't

Costco's success is due in large part to the fact the big box warehouse chain makes its own rules. Perhaps most famously, one of Costco's co-founders' harsh words about a hot dog price increase turned some heads — in short, he revealed himself to be steadfastly committed to keeping the food court staple at a $1.50 price point even if standard inflation might justify a higher cost. In that same vein, the deli sections at Costco warehouses are different in certain key ways from standard grocery store delis. Whereas most grocery stores serve deli customers at least a few different kinds of single-serve sandwiches or salads, for example, Costco's delis only offer those items in bulk sizes. Furthermore, its range of premade foods extends well beyond those staples, including items like cilantro lime shrimp and chicken Alfredo pasta. Of course, standard sandwich meats like ham and turkey are also among Costco's assortment of deli products, albeit in bulk.

While its selection of products is quite a bit different than what's available at most competing grocery stores, not everything in the Costco deli is a winner. Based on customer feedback online as well as some personal experience when relevant, the following are eight of the Costco deli's highlights, as well as six items from the Costco deli best avoided.