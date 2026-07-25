This Filipino-Inspired Method Gives Hot Dogs A Flavor Boost
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One ingredient or dish can be cooked an almost infinite number of ways. There are countless varieties of fried chicken the world over, and in the U.S., you can find all sorts of regional burger styles. It is not surprising, then, that something as simple and ubiquitous as hot dogs can also be prepared in different ways around the globe. In the Philippines, hot dogs are often not just fried — they are stir-fried.
Stir-frying is one of the fastest ways to cook a hot dog, especially in Southeast Asia, a region that already stir-fries many of its everyday dishes. Hot dogs in the Philippines are often served with garlic fried rice and fried eggs in a breakfast dish called "hotsilog", making it a flavorful, protein-packed start to the day. For even more flavor, add aromatics and sauces to the pan to infuse the hot dogs with whatever seasonings you choose. An example of this is an easy-to-prepare snack typically served with drinks, consisting of stir-fried sliced hot dogs and sliced onions doused in a generous amount of banana ketchup. This salty and fatty combo is a perfect counterpoint to alcoholic beverages, but if you don't drink, fear not. You can serve it with rice (of course) for a super-quick meal that also happens to be a nostalgic favorite for many people who grew up in Filipino culture.
Stir-fried hot dogs offer unbounded versatility
Can you stir-fry any type of hot dog in a Philippines-inspired dish? It's possible, but if you want to bring a true Filipino flavor to your meal, consider purchasing Filipino-style hot dogs, which are not just bright red, but usually a little sweeter than your average dog. These special hot dogs are featured in another childhood Filipino favorite: comforting Filipino spaghetti. This saucy pasta, which leans on the sweet side, is a must-have for any get-together with your extended family.
If your mouth is already watering at the very idea of hot dogs, why not look beyond the grill and consider adding a Filipino-style touch to your stir-fries? You can toss sliced hot dogs into your wok or skillet to amp up the satiety factor of a basic vegetable stir-fry. Or, vary your weeknight cooking repertoire by replacing any of the proteins in any of these stir-fry recipes that call for steak or chicken. Not only will it be delicious, but you will save yourself some major prep time during cooking. Hot dog chow mein? Hot dog and broccoli stir-fry? Salt and pepper hot dogs? The only limit is your imagination.