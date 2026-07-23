Kroger Customers, Check Your Fridges: This Popular Item Has Been Linked To A Possible Food Poisoning Risk
Kroger shoppers in Louisiana and Texas, take note: On July 22, 2026, the FDA announced a voluntary recall alert involving eggs manufactured by Midwest Poultry Services, an Indiana-based company. According to the alert, the company initiated the recall after monitoring identified potential salmonella contamination on its Texas farms. Recalled eggs include Kroger store-brand white-shell and brown-shell cage-free eggs in various sizes. Overall, the recall affects 1,589,577 dozen eggs distributed by Midwest Poultry Services in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Consumers should check cartons for an inked sell-by or use-by date range of July 20 to August 17, 2026. Affected cartons will also have an identifying code labeled P-1950 or 0840962 and feature a Julian Date (a three-digit code that indicates when the eggs were packed) between 157 and 184. The FDA site has a full list of the recalled eggs. This recall comes on the heels of the ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak that's resulted in 4,173 confirmed cases across 34 states.
What to do if you're affected by the egg recall
According to Midwest Poultry Services, the company hasn't received any reports of illness related to its potentially contaminated eggs. The Mayo Clinic says salmonella infection (salmonellosis) symptoms like diarrhea and stomach cramping usually occur between eight and 72 hours after a person has been exposed to the bacteria. Healthy adults usually recover relatively quickly, but salmonella infections can be more serious in people with immune disorders, as well as the very old and very young.
You may have heard that boiling eggs removes the risk of food poisoning, but this isn't entirely accurate, as the yolks must be fully cooked inside for the risk to be mitigated. As for what you should do when your eggs have been recalled, immediately remove all affected products from your fridge. Next, contact the retailer for instructions on getting a refund. Some stores may ask you to return the product, while others might only want to see a receipt. When it comes to discarding the eggs, wrap and secure the carton before putting it into the trash (to protect animals from potentially eating them).