Kroger Customers, Check Your Fridges: This Popular Item Has Been Linked To A Possible Food Poisoning Risk

According to Midwest Poultry Services, the company hasn't received any reports of illness related to its potentially contaminated eggs. The Mayo Clinic says salmonella infection (salmonellosis) symptoms like diarrhea and stomach cramping usually occur between eight and 72 hours after a person has been exposed to the bacteria. Healthy adults usually recover relatively quickly, but salmonella infections can be more serious in people with immune disorders, as well as the very old and very young.

You may have heard that boiling eggs removes the risk of food poisoning, but this isn't entirely accurate, as the yolks must be fully cooked inside for the risk to be mitigated. As for what you should do when your eggs have been recalled, immediately remove all affected products from your fridge. Next, contact the retailer for instructions on getting a refund. Some stores may ask you to return the product, while others might only want to see a receipt. When it comes to discarding the eggs, wrap and secure the carton before putting it into the trash (to protect animals from potentially eating them).