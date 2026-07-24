Customers Are Calling This Sam's Club Bakery Item One Of The Best Bakery Additions Of 2026
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Warehouse clubs like Sam's Club may be best known for discounts and large quantities, but there's a lot more for shoppers to take advantage of. This includes the chain's bakery, which provides a variety of tasty, freshly made items from simple loaves of bread to sophisticated cakes and pastries. Sam's Club is continually innovating and updating its bakery offerings, and one new addition is making waves among shoppers: the Member's Mark Mixed Berry Crumble Pie.
Newly available this year, it's based around a mouthwatering filling of blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries, baked in a flaky crust and topped with a brown sugar-cinnamon oat crumble. The 10-inch pies are prepared daily in-house, meaning buyers can be confident it's fresh, rather than prepared elsewhere and shipped to the store. It's also a great value at under $10 for 44 ounces of dessert, enough to serve a medium- to large-sized group.
Altogether, it's enough to earn the Member's Mark Mixed Berry Crumble Pie an impressive 4.2-out-of-5-star rating from customers, as of late July 2026. This includes a full two-thirds of reviewers who awarded it a perfect five stars. Customers praised the pie as a "fantastic dessert" and "surprisingly good at a great price," with others noting "the topping takes this pie to the next level." Numerous customers also noted how unique the pie was among other Sam's Club bakery options and suggested they'd keep buying it whenever available.
Some health and texture criticisms
Of course, taste is always personal, and several Sam's Club shoppers have criticisms of the pie. One single-star review called the texture "mushy", while others panned the ratio of crumble to filling. Meanwhile, some two-star reviews compared it unfavorably to the cherry pie Sam's Club once carried, calling on the company to bring back what they felt was a superior option. It's also worth considering the nutritional downsides; just a tenth of the pie (smaller than most typical slices) includes 36% of the suggested daily added sugar intake along with 30% of the suggested saturated fat.
Still, there's little doubt it belongs among the best new Sam's Club bakery items of 2026. Others on this list worth trying include chocolate croissants (praised for their flaky layers), Blooming Flower cupcakes (photogenic and a great value), and the impressive-looking Dubai Style Chocolate Mousse cake, as appetizing as it is attractive. All sell for under $25, with some less than $10, meaning shoppers don't need to bust their food budgets at a fancy artisanal bakery to get a quality dessert for their next gathering.
Sure, you could spend a day in your kitchen, mixing ingredients and working over a hot oven to make desserts like our easy blackberry pie. On the other hand, you could grab this Mixed Berry Crumble Pie from the Sam's Club bakery, saving yourself the hassle and leaving more time to enjoy those relaxing summer days with friends, family, and delicious baked goods.