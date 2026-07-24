Customers Are Calling This Sam's Club Bakery Item One Of The Best Bakery Additions Of 2026

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Warehouse clubs like Sam's Club may be best known for discounts and large quantities, but there's a lot more for shoppers to take advantage of. This includes the chain's bakery, which provides a variety of tasty, freshly made items from simple loaves of bread to sophisticated cakes and pastries. Sam's Club is continually innovating and updating its bakery offerings, and one new addition is making waves among shoppers: the Member's Mark Mixed Berry Crumble Pie.

Newly available this year, it's based around a mouthwatering filling of blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries, baked in a flaky crust and topped with a brown sugar-cinnamon oat crumble. The 10-inch pies are prepared daily in-house, meaning buyers can be confident it's fresh, rather than prepared elsewhere and shipped to the store. It's also a great value at under $10 for 44 ounces of dessert, enough to serve a medium- to large-sized group.

Altogether, it's enough to earn the Member's Mark Mixed Berry Crumble Pie an impressive 4.2-out-of-5-star rating from customers, as of late July 2026. This includes a full two-thirds of reviewers who awarded it a perfect five stars. Customers praised the pie as a "fantastic dessert" and "surprisingly good at a great price," with others noting "the topping takes this pie to the next level." Numerous customers also noted how unique the pie was among other Sam's Club bakery options and suggested they'd keep buying it whenever available.