12 Meals Middle Class Families Ate In The '70s

Meatloaf is the backbone of the nuclear family dinner table. When you think of a centerpiece for a stereotypical American dinner, a slab of meatloaf naturally forms in the mind. This is because the dish has a history of feeding families, using protein that could be extended with the use of cheaper ingredients like rolled oats or breadcrumbs. Beef was an incredibly popular protein for middle class families in this time period. Including ground beef in meals allowed for the meat to go further while satisfying the desire for a hearty protein. Meatloaf in particular provided a lot of food, and was a substantial meal that could fill both bellies and hearts.

While putting meatloaf on the table was a common occurrence in the '70s, it was normal for households to have their own versions of the dish. Many recipes were available, and meatloaf's relatively simplistic nature allowed for home cooks to get creative in their making. This is especially true for leftovers, which meatloaf could be trusted to have in a lot of families. The dish could be treated as ground beef, which could result in a meatloaf leftover sandwich or another dish entirely for the next day.

There was a dependability to meatloaf that families yearned for, especially during the mid-70s recession. When a platter of meatloaf was put on the table, the family knew what to expect from it. In a way, meatloaf offered stability to a family at the end of the day.