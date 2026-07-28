The 14 Best Aldi Finds Of August 2026
Some consumers experience acute Aldi anxiety (yes, it's real and no, you're not alone) thanks to the chain's unique operational model. However, it's pretty easy to get the hang of rent-a-carts and ultra-fast cashiers when you get so much in return. Take Aldi Finds, which are highly coveted items debuting at the store on a weekly basis. Aldi was kind enough to share its upcoming selection for August 2026, and there are lots of products we're eager to add to our shopping list.
Because August is often considered the unofficial end of summer, prepare yourself for lots of autumn-themed Finds. There are some fall-inspired flavors (looking at you, maple syrup), as well as cute decor to get you in mind of the spooky season. Aldi is also releasing an affordable kitchen appliance to make food prep less laborious in the kitchen. Aldi Finds tend to disappear quickly, possibly on the same day they're released, but we have your back. Check out the release dates on each item and get to your local store as early as possible on those days to snag these coveted products. And for even more Aldi inspiration, here are the best new Aldi Finds of 2026 (so far).
PurAqua Sparkling Frost
With their notable resemblance to the Sparkling Ice brand, we imagine PurAqua Sparkling Frost beverages will soon join the pantheon of impressive Aldi brand products that are better than the originals. You can find flavors like Cranberry, Sugar Plum, and Crisp Apple for $.59 each starting August 19.
Kirkton House Bamboo Organizer
The Kirkton House Bamboo Organizer provides a neat little home for kitchen bags and wraps. Priced at $14.99 each, Aldi shoppers can choose from dark brown or natural shades. Look for this nifty kitchen item on August 12.
Bake Shop PB&J Filled Crepes
Bake Shop PB&J Filled Crepes pair an American lunchtime classic with France's thinner, more sophisticated pancake cousin. Hitting Aldi on August 5, each package retails for $3.69 and contains six crepes. They would make an excellent lunch box option, or they can be enjoyed on-the-go as an indulgent snack.
Disney 40-ounce Character Tumbler
Aldi's new Disney Character Tumblers come in a variety of fun designs, including Mickey Teal, Minnie Rose Ombre, Mickey Black Soft Touch, Minnie Rose, Minnie Red Soft Touch, and Mickey Beige Ombre. Each tumbler will cost $19.99 and arrive at stores on August 19. A word of advice: These drinking vessels could fly off shelves quickly, as previous tumbler releases have been snapped up in a hurry.
Clancy's Drizzled Kettle Corn
Clancy's Drizzled Kettle Corn is here to save your next snacking session. If you love fall flavors, Maple and Pumpkin Spice are surely right up your alley. Aldi's new flavors will debut on August 19 and cost $2.29 per bag. These snacks could also pair well with an old-fashioned popcorn balls recipe.
Ambiano Electric Mini Food Chopper
We love a useful, yet inexpensive, kitchen tool, much like this Ambiano Electric Mini Food Chopper. Available in black and warm grey shades, the small size of this appliance makes it a perfect fit for compact kitchens. And at $14.99, it's a pretty great deal. Look for the mini chopper on August 12.
Aldi Country Style Fries
If you're a fan of quick snacks and side dishes, your freezer needs Aldi Country Style Fries. Hitting the chain on August 19, each bag of frozen spuds will retail for $3.49. Along with the standard accompaniments like ketchup, here are some toppings to level up your french fries.
The Halloween Collection Pastel Mugs
If you're the type of person who complains about Halloween goods hitting stores too early, avert your eyes. For the rest of us ghouls and goblins, the Halloween Collection Pastel Mugs are too cute to pass up. Variations include Ghost with Pumpkin, Iridescent Cauldron, Ghost with Glasses, and Skulls Bows, with each mug priced at $3.99. Look for these mugs at Aldi starting August 12.
Berry Hill Maple Syrup
On August 19, Aldi's Berry Hill Maple Syrup will debut three new flavors. For $5.49, shoppers can snag bottles of Bourbon Barrel, Pumpkin Spice, and Cinnamon Roll syrup. If you want to avoid a post-breakfast mess, check out this pancake syrup hack we discovered on TikTok.
Crofton Titanium Wood Cutting Board
Is your current cutting board looking a bit ragged? Then visit Aldi on August 19 to hunt for the Crofton Titanium Wood Cutting Board. Priced at $14.99, this durable kitchen tool is practical and aesthetically appealing thanks to the attractive woodgrain.
Clancy's Buffalo Wing Style Kettle Potato Chips
Retailing for $1.99 per bag, Clancy's Buffalo Wing Style Kettle Potato Chips feature the flavor of everyone's favorite tailgate snack. These chips will hit stores on August 26 and could pair nicely with one of Aldi's dips (we're thinking the Smokehouse Burnt Ends and Fried Pickle & Ranch flavors will work beautifully).
Character Stainless Steel Water Bottle
We love these Stainless Steel Water Bottles for the kiddos, as they come in lots of cute cartoon designs. Priced at $9.99 each, you can choose from variations like Bluey, Paw Patrol, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and Stitch. Customers can snag one of these adorable Aldi Finds starting August 26.
Sundae Shoppe Gelato
The Sundae Shoppe brand does it again with its new gelato flavors. Hitting the chain on August 26, shoppers will find Apple Pie, Pumpkin Praline Pie, and Cinnamon Coffee Cake gelato in Aldi's freezer section. Each carton will be priced at $3.79. In case you were wondering, here's how authentic Italian gelato differs from the American version.
Kirkton House Halloween Matches Holder
The Kirkton House Halloween Matches Holder collection proves Aldi is coming in hot (har har) with the Halloween decor. Hitting stores on August 12, shoppers can choose from Frankenstein, Pink Bow Ghost, Orange Pumpkin, Pink Haunted House, and Black Cat designs. Each holder will retail for $5.99 and can be used with other kitchen items, such as toothpicks.