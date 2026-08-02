The 7 Best 6-Packs Of Beer Under $10

Like many consumer products these days, beer has gotten more expensive. In fact, compared to alcohol as a whole, beer inflation trends are higher. According to the Visual Capitalist, while costs of all alcohol for home consumption rose 16% between 2015 and 2025, in-store beer prices rose approximately 29% over the same period. And certainly from a drinker's perspective, 10 years ago all sorts of craft beer sixers from local breweries were available for around $10, while today those would run upward of $15 ... if you're lucky.

As such, what is the budget-minded beer lover to do? While there are still plenty of bland, nearly tasteless — or, even worse, skunky — adjunct lagers (not to mention malt liquors) on the market that remain available for less than $10 per sixer, those looking for a bit of flavor or quality with their suds are out of luck. Or are they? That's where we come in. Though the under-$10 6-pack of quality beer has mostly become a glittery unicorn, it is not irrevocably extinct (yet). Without further ado, then, here are six 6-pack picks that manage to balance reasonable beer flavor with affordability.