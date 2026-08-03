What's The Typical Lifespan Of A Gas Stovetop?

The stove is undeniably one of the most important parts of a home kitchen. From sautéing veggies to simmering soup to searing meat, it's an appliance we depend on. However, many people are less familiar with one crucial aspect of their stove: its lifespan. Generally speaking, home cooks can expect a typical gas range to last somewhere between 10 and 15 years under normal use, or even longer in some cases.

Within that scope, a few factors can dictate whether your gas stove gives up the ghost after a decade or sticks it out toward the longer end of the range. Among the most important considerations when purchasing is the brand. Certain manufacturers, such as GE, Samsung, and Bosch, typically make longer-lasting appliances than lesser-known or lower-budget brands. Naturally, higher-usage stovetops will also need replacement faster, and those that are well-maintained can add months if not years to their lifespans.

It's worth noting that this up-to-15-year lifespan is several years longer than the typical electric stove. This is a result of a gas stove's less complicated design, with fewer potential failure points and easier and cheaper repairs. Meanwhile, newer induction stoves typically list their lifespan in hours, commonly citing a 10,000-hour figure, which is usually equated with around a decade, depending on usage, of course, but once again shorter than most gas stoves.