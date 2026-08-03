The 13 Biggest Changes To Hit Chick-Fil-A
When you don't feel like cooking, a quick stop at a fast food joint is sure to do the trick. And while there are plenty of classic burger shacks out there, only one chicken chain consistently ranks among the best quick-service restaurants in the U.S.: Chick-fil-A.
With its tried and true recipes and never-fail customer service, Chick-fil-A might seem like a stable presence in your mind's eye. Nevertheless, the chain has actually seen some major changes in its decades-long history (and some major flops, like this Chick-fil-A controversy). We've assembled the 13 biggest changes to hit CFA, and this list certainly is a fascinating one. Menu items you can't remember living without? You might be surprised to learn they actually joined the roster relatively recently. Itching to zip through that ultra-fast drive-thru? It actually took a lot of refining to perfect the system. So, read on. You're sure to learn something new about how this beloved American chain has transformed over the years.
Fresh-squeezed lemonade hit the scene in 1977 and became a go-to
When Chick-fil-A was still in its formative years, the chain introduced a beverage that would soon become a classic: fresh-squeezed lemonade. The beverage made its debut in 1977, and alongside iconic Southern-style sweet tea, it would form the backbone of the chain's drink menu. Unlike many of its fast food competitors, from its inception CFA's lemonade has been house-made and consists of just three ingredients — lemon juice, water, and cane sugar (or Splenda if you're ordering the diet version).
This delicious simplicity has kept customers coming back, and in 2015 the chain launched its next iteration of the famous beverage: Frosted Lemonade. Made from a refreshing and creamy mix of lemonade and CFA's Icedream vanilla soft serve, Frosted Lemonade has, of course, become a popular treat. QSR Magazine reported on the rollout, explaining, "The new menu item was long rumored as a recipe created by Chick-fil-A team members to enjoy while on breaks. After hearing stories of the creative concoction, Chick-fil-A refined the Frosted Lemonade recipe and formally tested it in restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, Sacramento, California, and Northwest Arkansas in the spring of 2014."
Beyond the regular and frosted versions, CFA has also dabbled in seasonal lemonade flavors like peach, Cherry Berry, and pineapple dragonfruit. New variations keep on appearing, and it's clear that the addition of a simple citrusy beverage nearly 50 years ago made all the difference to Chick-fil-A's drink menu.
Chicken nuggets were the natural evolution of the sandwich
When Chick-fil-A was beginning to hit its stride in the 1980s, customers were craving its chicken beyond the quintessential sandwich form. According to Chick-fil-A, customers "began to ask restaurant Operators to cut bite-sized portions to eat by hand or serve at parties. The trend gained momentum, and in 1982, Chick-fil-A introduced the nugget as a six-count menu option."
But what's a nugget without a sauce? Just two years after the nugget launch, CFA spotted another avenue to boost the bite-sized menu item. It rolled out a line of dipping sauces to serve as the perfect accompaniment: honey mustard, barbeque, and Polynesian (which are all still on the menu). The beloved Chick-fil-A sauce was added in 2006.
By 1989, Chick-fil-A nuggets were so popular that the chicken chain introduced the large and in-charge nugget party tray to satisfy the cravings of even the biggest crowds. But for those in-between-size gatherings, CFA knew it had to roll out yet another iteration, this time in 2018 with the 30-count — the perfect size to accommodate customers who wanted to share the finger food with their dining companions. But if you accidentally swing by Chick-fil-A on a Sunday, you can still munch on those delicious bits of chicken thanks to the best Chick-fil-A nuggets copycat recipe. It's more effort than popping through the drive-thru, but it's certainly worth it.
Waffle fries became a Chick-fil-A staple
Believe it or not, waffle fries were not always on the menu at Chick-fil-A. One of the biggest — and best — changes to ever hit the chicken chain was the addition of these beloved pillows of potatoey goodness in 1985. The company reportedly adopted the waffle shape as its greater surface area was ideal for dipping in sauces.
Understandably, Chick-fil-A's waffle fries quickly became a staple. After all, what's not to love about a crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside, perfectly golden brown and salty hunk of fried potato? The waffle fries are so popular that they're regularly among the best-selling menu items at Chick-fil-A.
In fact, the love for the CFA waffle fries runs so deep that in 2024, when the chain modified the recipe and added pea starch to keep the product crispier for longer, customers immediately took notice. Needless to say, they weren't pleased with the change. By 2026, Chick-fil-A changed its fries again, reverting to the original 1985 recipe to keep customers happy.
Standalone restaurants were a big step up
Chick-fil-A as we know it was born in shopping malls. Way back in 1967, founder Truett Cathy took his famous chicken sandwich recipe to the masses with the opening of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant at Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall. It was, of course, a hit. And he kept growing the business, but in a very intentional manner.
According to the Georgia Historical Society, "Cathy practiced a slow growth model, opening more stores in malls without taking on a lot of debt. It was a much cheaper investment to open a small restaurant in a mall than to purchase land and build a free-standing restaurant." However, as the popularity of shopping malls began to wane, Cathy knew it was time to take the leap.
After roughly two decades of food-court dwelling, the first detached CFA was born in 1986. It was a serious step up for the chicken chain as it broke free from the confines of the rigid shopping mall structure and dependence on foot traffic. Once CFA began investing in standalone restaurants, the business continued to scale, becoming what is today the highest-grossing fast food chicken chain in the U.S.
The debut of grilled chicken fundamentally changed the menu
Fried chicken was the name of the game for OG CFA. But in 1989 the chain added a new variety that really shook up the menu: grilled chicken. And this healthier version of the chicken sandwich would become a Chick-fil-A staple for decades to come.
The first iteration of the grilled chicken sandwich was served up just like its fried counterpart — on a white bun with two pickle slices. CFA also added slices of grilled chicken to items like salads and wraps. But in 1993, the chain upped its game with the grilled chicken club, which featured added veg like lettuce and tomato, as well as American cheese, bacon, and either mayo or Dijon honey mustard for a bit of sauciness.
Grilled nuggets hit the scene in 2012. Then in 2014, the chain doubled down on its grilled chicken offerings, introducing redeveloped recipes to the tune of a $50 million investment. According to a press release from Chick-fil-A, the fast food giant dedicated seven years to the grilled chicken revamp, and the largest portion of the multi-million-dollar investment "came as the company worked with Garland Grills to create a proprietary grill. This grill sears chicken perfectly on cast-iron grates like it was cooked on a backyard grill, only faster." That might seem like a lot of money to spend on a new sandwich recipe, but it's worth investigating just how much Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken sandwich has changed over the years.
Chick-fil-A goes all in on the drive-thru
After Chick-fil-A began opening its standalone restaurants, its next evolution came in the form of locations without dining rooms. That might seem like an odd setup for a restaurant, but CFA was committed to putting the "fast" in "fast food." In 1993, Greenville, South Carolina, saw the opening of the chain's first drive-thru-only location.
Since then, the company has continued to capitalize on this model, having opened drive-thru-only restaurants in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina in just the last few years. According to Queen City News, in 2021, a more traditional Chick-fil-A restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, was redeveloped into a two-lane, drive-thru-only location to ease traffic congestion. The outlet reported that before its redevelopment, 83% of that restaurant's business came from drive-thru customers. With numbers like that, it's clear that the drive-thru is the name of the game — a far cry from the reliance on foot traffic back in CFA's shopping mall days.
Introducing the cow mascots elevated Chick-fil-A's marketing
Take a road trip across the U.S. today, and you're sure to spot a few billboards with barely-literate cows encouraging you to nosh on something other than beef. Chick-fil-A first introduced its iconic cow mascots in 1995, and the unique humor really took the chain's marketing game to the next level. The "Eat Mor Chikin" advertising campaign stirred up serious buzz among industry bigwigs, and in 2007, the Chick-fil-A cows made their way into the Madison Avenue Walk of Fame in New York City alongside icons like the Geico Gecko and Colonel Sanders.
But did you know that before the cows, Chick-fil-A had a different mascot? You might not, considering just how potent the image of the spotted bovine is in public memory. Nonetheless, it makes sense that the fast food giant would initially use a chicken as its mascot. Sadly, Doodles the Rooster just didn't have the same je ne sais quoi as the Chick-fil-A cows. Even so, Doodles was the face of the chicken chain between the 1960s and the early '90s. And while he might not advertise CFA like in days of yore, Doodles still plays his part in the chicken chain's branding — look closely at the Chick-fil-A logo, and you'll notice the bird hanging out in the first "C." It's a nod to the mascot who came before his cattle friends.
An early 2000s menu overhaul added now-classics and health-conscious options
Fried chicken has always been the cornerstone of Chick-fil-A, but in the early 2000s, the chicken chain took strategic steps to bring the classic fast food joint into the modern era. CFA unleashed a series of new menu items throughout the first decade of the new millennium. For example, in 2001, the chain brought about Cool Wraps — three flavors of grilled chicken wrapped in flatbread — for an entree on the lighter side. In 2004, the company kept up the health food momentum by introducing fresh fruit cups.
That same year also witnessed the addition of the beloved breakfast dish, Chick-n-Minis. For the uninitiated, Chick-n-Minis are really only chicken nuggets on honey-buttered rolls. (And yes, they're essentially just tiny fried chicken sandwiches you eat in the morning.) But even with that instant classic now on the roster, 2004 Chick-fil-A didn't stop there. The breakfast menu also saw the inclusion of breakfast burritos and the chicken, egg, and cheese bagel. Milkshakes launched in 2006, really rounding out the sweeter side of the menu.
Chick-fil-A pleased parents by expanding the children's menu offerings
Chick-fil-A already has a family-friendly atmosphere, but it really pleased parents by expanding its kids' meal options many times over the years. In 2007, it added milk and apple juice as new child-friendly beverage options. It also offered smaller portions of the Chick-n-Strips found on the primary menu, as well as Hi-C and the chain's iconic lemonade.
2012 was a revolutionary time for the chicken chain as it rolled out grilled nuggets and fruit pouches for its youngest customers. This move toward health-conscious options made CFA the first national fast food chain in the U.S. to offer a grilled option for kids' meals.
And if that innovation weren't enough, this year witnessed a rather shocking change to the children's menu — a non-chicken entree. In June 2026, Chick-fil-A launched its mac and cheese as a kids' meal main course. The ooey-gooey pasta dish is just like what you'd find on the primary menu, featuring a tasty blend of cheddar, romano, and parm. And it's sure to make the kiddos happy.
Seasonal menu items brought more customers in the doors
Seasonal menu items are now the norm with Chick-fil-A, but offering distinctive flavors at different times of the year was revolutionary for the chicken chain in the early 2000s. In 2007, CFA started offering seasonal menu items that pleased customers and brought new ones in the door.
To kick things off, there was the mint cookies and cream milkshake. Then, in 2008 came the coffee caramel milkshake. That same year witnessed the beginning of something truly magical — the debut of the holiday favorite peppermint chocolate chip handspun milkshake. Since then, the Christmastime classic has found its way onto the chain's menu each holiday season. And in the summertime, the peach flavor pays a welcome visit.
Now, the chain offers all sorts of seasonal drinks, including the sweet and tropical pineapple dragonfruit beverages. Chick-fil-A also dabbles in seasonal food items, including entrees like the honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich and maple pepper bacon sandwich, as well as other fun additions like the warm and hearty chicken tortilla soup.
The spicy chicken sandwich really shook things up
Chick-fil-A's sandwich menu saw its first new addition in more than 20 years when it introduced a spicy chicken sandwich in 2010. Previously, customers were only able to choose between the original and grilled options. With the addition of the spicy offering, CFA fans could enjoy the same fried chicken sandwich with a kick of flavor thanks to a seasoning blend featuring hot peppers.
Though the spicy chicken sandwich is a favorite for many, during its rollout the chain wanted to give customers the chance to try it risk-free. For a week before the item officially hit menus, CFA allowed a limited number of customers to reserve a time slot to drop by their local restaurant to try the spicy sandwich free of charge.
The product's success meant spiciness was here to stay, and since then, the menu has never been the same. Since 2010, the chain has rolled out several spicy menu items, ranging from breakfast to dinner and salads to sauces. And if that weren't enough, now Chick-fil-A is reportedly testing spicy Chick-n-Strips at a couple of Atlanta-area locations.
Drive-thru innovation changed the game
At many fast food chains, the drive-thru is a nightmare scenario. Slow lines. Incorrect orders. Forgotten utensils. But Chick-fil-A's got it down to a science. Following McDonald's example, Chick-fil-A implemented the two-lane drive-thru around 2011. The next year, it ditched the speaker boxes and started stationing employees outside to take orders face-to-face to further speed up the lines.
It became clear that an efficient drive-thru was a key component of the customer experience, so the chicken giant developed an entire team to continue enhancing the specifics. As more employees operated the drive-thru, Chick-fil-A also invested in better uniforms to ensure workers stayed cool in the summer and warm in the winter (though customers might feel a certain way about Chick-fil-A's rainy day drive-thru outfits). By 2020, over half of the chain's sales came from drive-thru customers. And with the onset of COVID-19, the Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru Innovation Team had their work cut out for them as dining rooms closed and more customers filtered through the drive-thru.
In February of 2020, the company added a Film Studies crew to record aerial footage of the chain's drive-thrus and assess areas for improvement. CFA also began adding drive-thru doors — rather than the standard window you'll see at other chains — so employees could deliver meals to multiple vehicles at once. But even post-pandemic, the innovation continues. In 2024, Chick-fil-A announced its first elevated drive-thru concept complete with four lanes and a second-floor kitchen with a conveyor belt to shoot out meals.
Mobile orders made an already efficient system even faster
When it comes to fast food, Chick-fil-A delivers on both quickness and quality. However, the chain doubled down on efficiency by launching the mobile order system via its app in 2013. This was one of the biggest changes to hit CFA, and it continued to invest in the technology by revamping mobile ordering with a new app in 2016, allowing customers to skip lines by ordering and paying right from their phones before picking up in-store.
The next iteration came with dine-in mobile ordering in 2019, permitting customers to order from the app at a table in the dining room and eliminating the need to wait at the register. With the pandemic, 2020 saw the emergence of curbside pickup. But Chick-fil-A really outdid itself in 2023 when it launched the Mobile Thru drive-thru express lanes nationwide. This dedicated lane for mobile order pickup allows customers to zip through the line and, combined with another reason Chick-fil-A employees say their drive-thrus are so fast, truly makes for a seamless customer experience.