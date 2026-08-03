The 13 Biggest Changes To Hit Chick-Fil-A

When you don't feel like cooking, a quick stop at a fast food joint is sure to do the trick. And while there are plenty of classic burger shacks out there, only one chicken chain consistently ranks among the best quick-service restaurants in the U.S.: Chick-fil-A.

With its tried and true recipes and never-fail customer service, Chick-fil-A might seem like a stable presence in your mind's eye. Nevertheless, the chain has actually seen some major changes in its decades-long history (and some major flops, like this Chick-fil-A controversy). We've assembled the 13 biggest changes to hit CFA, and this list certainly is a fascinating one. Menu items you can't remember living without? You might be surprised to learn they actually joined the roster relatively recently. Itching to zip through that ultra-fast drive-thru? It actually took a lot of refining to perfect the system. So, read on. You're sure to learn something new about how this beloved American chain has transformed over the years.