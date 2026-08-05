You're Missing Out If You're Not Putting Orange Slices In Your Air Fryer
Some uses for air fryers are more obvious than others. Air fryers can do wonders for reheating — and re-crisping — fast food leftovers and are faster than ovens at cooking up freezer staples like chicken strips and french fries. You might even think to toss some vegetables in an air fryer, but would you think to put fruit in it? One social media user discovered that you can air fry oranges for a warm, fruity snack — and it's easy enough for anyone to make.
To mimic the TikTok user's method, slice oranges before cutting off the peel. Then, cover each orange round with a thin layer of maple syrup and dust the rounds with cinnamon. Cook the orange slices in your air fryer for four minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which will caramelize the oranges, resulting in a warm, sweet, and spiced snack. Though the creator suggested this is a good way to get your vitamin C, this is unlikely, as vitamin C tends to break down under high heat.
If you want, they also suggested making little fruit "cakes" by adding something like yogurt in between slices. Place one orange round on the bottom, then add a little yogurt, then top with another orange round and another dollop of yogurt. You can also garnish with a slight crunch of granola or chopped nuts to contrast the softness of the oranges and yogurt.
@thejenjones
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Air fried oranges are a hit — here's how to improve it
Air fried oranges were an instant hit with many viewers. One follower even wrote they've been hesitant to purchase another kitchen appliance, but this citrusy delight sold them on purchasing an air fryer. Some folks were so impressed, they immediately tried it out. One said, posting in all caps for emphasis, "I literally got off my couch and tried these right now; they're so good."
Other commenters offered alternatives and suggestions on how to improve the snack. For a savory twist, a follower said, "My grandma used to put olive oil, salt, and red pepper on it; it was actually so good." Another suggested making them more chip-like, saying, "Omg so good! You can cut them even thinner and crisp them for 50 minutes." Some followers recommended trying this with other fruit, particularly pineapple or grapefruit. One commenter said, "Do this with pineapple ... chef's kiss." Another mentioned, "I do this with grapefruit. Cut in half. Sprinkle with cinnamon, sugar, and ginger. Cook until caramelized. So yum."
If air fried citrus sounds a-peel-ing to you, there are many other great fruits for air frying. You can make warm spiced apples, caramelized pears, or sweet air fryer plantain chips. Really, if you like any fruit spiced or caramelized, an air fryer can be your best friend.