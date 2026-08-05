You're Missing Out If You're Not Putting Orange Slices In Your Air Fryer

Some uses for air fryers are more obvious than others. Air fryers can do wonders for reheating — and re-crisping — fast food leftovers and are faster than ovens at cooking up freezer staples like chicken strips and french fries. You might even think to toss some vegetables in an air fryer, but would you think to put fruit in it? One social media user discovered that you can air fry oranges for a warm, fruity snack — and it's easy enough for anyone to make.

To mimic the TikTok user's method, slice oranges before cutting off the peel. Then, cover each orange round with a thin layer of maple syrup and dust the rounds with cinnamon. Cook the orange slices in your air fryer for four minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which will caramelize the oranges, resulting in a warm, sweet, and spiced snack. Though the creator suggested this is a good way to get your vitamin C, this is unlikely, as vitamin C tends to break down under high heat.

If you want, they also suggested making little fruit "cakes" by adding something like yogurt in between slices. Place one orange round on the bottom, then add a little yogurt, then top with another orange round and another dollop of yogurt. You can also garnish with a slight crunch of granola or chopped nuts to contrast the softness of the oranges and yogurt.