13 Best Vegetables To Cook In Your Air Fryer For An Extra Crunch
More and more of us are reaching for our air fryers instead of our ovens, and it's easy to see why. These handy kitchen gadgets are amazing for adding a crisp texture and caramelized flavor to foods, whilst often requiring less time and being more energy efficient than a traditional oven. While you might have heard that air fryers can help you to make perfect fries or chicken wings, there's a little less hype around the results you can get with vegetables. But in fact, we'd argue that air fried veggies are often superior to their oven-baked counterparts, coming out wonderfully golden and flavorful every time. This is due to the rapid circulation of hot air around the veg, which whisks away excess moisture and helps that amazing crispy outer crust to develop.
If you're looking to make a vibrant veggie side dish, or want to add some nutritious crunch to your plate, your air fryer can absolutely deliver. That's why we've rounded up 13 of our favorite vegetables, that are guaranteed to be enhanced by air fryer cooking. There's everything from broccoli and carrots to more unique choices like delicata squash and artichokes. Different vegetables will require slightly different cooking times and techniques, but we've got you covered with the best methods to use for each one. So, let's get cooking and spruce up your next meal with some delicious air fried veg.
1. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a popular choice for air frying, since this technique helps their natural sweetness to caramelize beautifully. And, using an air fryer certainly won't limit your cooking techniques here. It can help you to transform sweet potatoes into a range of different side dishes.
To make some classic sweet potato wedges, leave the skins on, and slice the potatoes up into long, half inch thick pieces. Toss them in a little olive oil, and any seasonings of your choice, before popping them in the air fryer basket. Make sure the basket isn't too crowded, as this will prevent the sweet potatoes from crisping up. Air fry at 380 F for 15 to 18 minutes, flipping each wedge half way through cooking, and your deliciously caramelized veggie side dish is ready to enjoy.
You can also bake whole sweet potatoes in the air fryer. Just prick each potato with a fork, rub it with oil, salt, and pepper, and pop in the air fryer for 50 minutes at 400 F, again turning them over half way through cooking. They should come out wonderfully tender in the middle, with glorious golden, crisped up skins. Or, for something a little more snack-worthy, make some tasty sweet potato chips. Peel and slice the potatoes into thin rounds using a mandoline, toss them in oil and seasonings, and air fry in a single layer for 10 minutes at 350 F. These are perfect for dipping in hummus!
2. Broccoli
Broccoli is another wonderful veggie to toss in the air fryer, with the high heat working wonders on those tasty green florets. When air fried, broccoli becomes irresistibly crispy and browned around the edges, while maintaining the perfect tender-crisp bite. You'll find that this method brings out more of the natural sweet and earthy flavors in the broccoli than steaming or boiling can.
For perfect air fried broccoli, first cut the veggie up into bite-sized florets. Then, toss these in olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Add the broccoli to the lightly greased air fryer basket in a single layer, and cook for eight minutes at 380 F. About half way through cooking, pull out the basket and give it a good shake. This will help the broccoli to cook nice and evenly. If you're feeling adventurous, finish the broccoli off with a squeeze of zesty lemon juice, a sprinkle of red pepper flakes, or a scattering of toasted nuts before serving.
3. Cauliflower
If you're bored of steaming cauliflower, we urge you to try give the air fried version a try. This technique really brings out the natural sweetness and nuttiness of cauliflower, resulting in that ultimate crisp-yet-tender texture.
Once you've cut the cauliflower up into evenly-sized florets, put them in a bowl with a drizzle of olive oil, salt, pepper, and a sprinkling of your favorite herbs or spices. We love adding warm, fragrant spices like cumin, paprika, or turmeric, which bring plenty of delicious flavor and vibrant color to the cauliflower. Mix everything well to coat the veg, then place it in the air fryer. The cauliflower should be ready after cooking at 390 F for about 15 minutes, with a shake every three minutes or so. Simple air fried cauliflower makes a delicious addition to grain bowls, or side dish for curries and grilled meats. For a plant-based Mexican-inspired meal, try using it to fill enchiladas or tacos. It'll pair wonderfully with a spicy tomato salsa, cool sour cream, and a chunky guacamole.
Cauliflower steaks are another popular air fryer creation. To make these, simply slice a whole head of cauliflower into thick cross sections, keeping the stem intact. Then, brush both sides of each cauliflower steak with a flavorful marinade. Oil, lime juice, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper makes a winning combination. Air fry the steaks at 375 F for 15 minutes, flipping them over after eight minutes, and serve with your favorite sauces or sides.
4. Green beans
Another vegetable that's typically steamed or boiled is green beans, but these vibrant legumes definitely deserve the air fryer treatment. Air fry fresh green beans, and you'll see how this technique works wonders for their texture, leaving them lightly charred and crisp on the outside, yet tender in the middle.
Wash, dry, and trim the ends from the beans. You can trim them more efficiently by lining them up on a chopping board and slicing away the ends with one smooth cut. Green beans pair amazingly with the aromatic flavor of garlic, so you can add this to the beans if desired. Just toss them with oil and salt, then add both minced garlic and garlic granules for plenty of fragrant garlicky goodness. Once well coated, put the beans in the air fryer basket and set to cook at 380 F for eight minutes. Like most veggies, they'll require a quick shake about half way through cooking. When your green beans are done, you can top pasta with them, dip them in a creamy sauce, or simply plate them up, perhaps with a squeeze of fresh lemon and some Parmesan cheese on top.
5. Potatoes
An unquestionably versatile vegetable, potatoes lend themselves particularly well to air fryer cooking. Whether you're baking them whole, making wedges, fries, or chips, you're sure to get great results.
Air fryer potato wedges are an easy and delicious choice, and all you'll need is some unpeeled russet potatoes, oil, and seasonings. First, slice up the potatoes into thick wedges. At this point, there's the option to soak the slices in a bowl of cold water for an hour before cooking them. This removes the starch residue from the potatoes, which will help them to crisp up beautifully in the air fryer. Make sure to pat them dry with kitchen paper post-soaking. Now, it's time to toss the wedges with the oil and seasonings. A combination of salt, black pepper, smoked paprika, and garlic powder would be an excellent choice. Once coated and popped in the basket, set the air fryer to the "fries" option and cook for 20 minutes, with a good shake half way through.
For skinnier french fries, peel the potatoes and slice them into thin sticks. You can soak and season them in the same way, cooking for the same length of time as you would for the wedges. Baking larger whole potatoes in the air fryer will require a lengthier cooking time of around 45 minutes at 400 F.
6. Eggplant
Eggplant is a rich and flavorful vegetable which takes on a mouth-watering tender texture when cooked. Popping it in the air fryer is an amazing way to make the best of its sweet and earthy flavor, and there are a few different ways you can prepare this veggie for cooking.
To keep things simple, dice your eggplant into cubes (no need to peel), toss it with oil and seasonings, such as red pepper flakes and thyme, and it's ready to go into the air fryer at 400 F. It should take about 15 minutes to crisp up.
Or, for an exceptionally crispy eggplant side dish, try coating it in breadcrumbs before cooking. To make these moreish eggplant fries, peel the veggie and slice it into long batons. Next, you'll need to salt the eggplant and let it sit for about 20 minutes. The salt causes the eggplant to release moisture, so give it a good pat dry with some kitchen paper after this. Now, get your breading station ready. In one bowl, combine milk and flour to make a wet batter. In another, mix breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic and onion powders, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Dip each baton first into the batter, then the breadcrumbs, before placing into the air fryer basket. Cook at 400 F for 20 minutes and witness the crispy transformation. These are incredible served with a yogurt, dill, and lemon dipping sauce.
7. Cherry tomatoes
When cherry tomatoes are roasted, their natural sweetness and juiciness truly shines, and using the air fryer will help you achieve this amazing flavor and texture in no time. The result will be a nutritious and versatile side dish that's cooked to perfection, great for adding to salads, pastas, or topping a slice of toast.
To prep your cherry tomatoes for air frying, first slice them into halves. Then, add them to a mixing bowl along with some extra-virgin olive oil, salt, black pepper, and dried basil. Mix everything well to ensure the tomatoes are fully coated in the seasonings. Line your air fryer basket with a small piece of parchment paper to prevent the tomatoes from sticking, then place them in. After just eight minutes of cooking at 350 F, with a toss half way through, they should be slightly charred and caramelized on the outside, with wrinkled skins and a juicy interior. Try mixing your air fried cherry tomatoes into a grain bowl, using them as a topping for pizzas, or making a roasted tomato salad with fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, and a balsamic glaze.
8. Artichokes
Artichokes needn't be reserved for special occasions or fancy meals. These unique and distinctively earthy veggies are surprisingly easy to prepare, and air frying will bring out their flavor beautifully.
Start by washing whole artichokes and trimming away most of the stem, leaving about 1 inch intact. Then, cut away the pointy tips of the leaves, and about half an inch from the top of the artichoke. Slice each artichoke in half, removing the fuzzy part from the middle, and place into the air fryer with the cut side facing up. Brush each half with olive oil, sprinkle it with salt and pepper, and squeeze over some lemon juice. Flip them over and repeat the seasoning process on the other sides, and cook the artichokes for 30 minutes at 350 F, turning them half way through cooking. The leaves should be crisp, browned, and easy to pull away, with the flesh tender. Serve the air fried artichokes with a dip of your choice, such as creamy garlic mayo, or a zesty honey mustard sauce.
9. Delicata squash
A gloriously golden seasonal favorite, delicata squash is perfect for air frying, thanks to its naturally sweet flavor and tender, edible skin. When air fried, the interior of the squash becomes soft and creamy, whilst the outside takes on that signature air fried crispiness.
You'll first need to slice the squash in half, so you can remove the seeds. Once these have been scooped out, cut along each half, starting at the short end, to create a series of half rings. These will be the ideal size for air frying. In a mixing bowl, toss the squash with olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, then lay the coated piece into the air fryer basket, ensuring they aren't overlapping (you can cook the squash in two batches if needed). Cook the delicata squash for 12 minutes at 400 F. As with most veggies, a good shake half way through is advised to encourage even cooking.
The squash should be lightly charred on the edges, with a melt-in-your-mouth center. This makes a wonderful side dish in the fall and winter months, perhaps garnished with some fresh herbs such as parsley or basil, or a sprinkle of tangy Parmesan cheese.
10. Corn
Eating those sweet, juicy kernels right from the cob has to be one of the best ways to enjoy corn. We love using the air fryer to cook up corn ribs, which gives this veggie a delightful crunch, creating a crispy treat that's infused with herbs and spices.
To create your "ribs," slice whole ears of corn lengthways, then slice each half again so you have four long pieces. Then, you can brush them with a tasty marinade. Our go to is a combination of extra-virgin olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Line the air fryer basket with parchment paper, then lay the coated corn ribs on top. They should be ready after around 12 minutes of cooking at 400 F, and don't forget to turn them over half way through. Corn ribs are perfect for serving with a creamy dip, such as a spicy garlic mayo, or herby yogurt.
Frozen corn kernels can also be air fried for a flavorful result. Just give them a quick rinse in warm water, before patting dry with kitchen paper. Then, toss them in olive oil and any seasonings of choice. Make sure to take the tray out of your air fryer, since the corn would likely fall through the grates anyway. Once the corn is in the basket, set the temperature to 400 F and cook for five minutes until the kernels are just starting to turn golden.
11. Kale
Turning kale into super crunchy chips is such a delicious way to enjoy this nutritious green veggie. Using your air fryer, you can have a batch of this moreish snack ready in just 15 minutes.
The first step is washing the kale, which can be done in a colander or salad spinner. Make sure you then dry it well, as any excess moisture might prevent the leaves from crisping up properly. The kale can then be mixed with a simple combination of olive oil, salt, and black pepper. Use your hands to toss everything thoroughly, ensuring all the leaves are well coated. Then, the kale can go into the air fryer basket. Ensure it's sitting in one single layer, as this will give you the optimum crunch. You can always cook the veg in multiple batches if necessary. Set the temperature to 400 F, and air fry the kale for 10 minutes. Kale chips do have a tendency to burn quite quickly if cooked for too long, so keep an eye on them and make sure they don't become overly browned, as this can lead to a bitter taste.
12. Brussels sprouts
Another excellent candidate for air frying, Brussels sprouts can be transformed into golden, caramelized morsels with some simple prep. Roasting them in the air fryer really enhances their natural sweetness and nutty flavor, while giving the outer leaves a satisfying crunch.
Coating Brussels sprouts with nutty Parmesan cheese and crispy breadcrumbs is an amazing way to enhance their taste. First, trim and halve the sprouts, and put them in a mixing bowl. Add olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, and pepper and mix well. Pop the seasoned sprouts into the air fryer in a single layer and cook for five minutes at 400 F. Whilst they're cooking, stir together some grated Parmesan and panko breadcrumbs in a bowl. Once the five minutes are up, sprinkle the cheese mixture on top of the sprouts, then continue the cooking for another five minutes.
The combination of tangy, salty Parmesan with the tender, nutty sprouts and crisp panko breadcrumbs creates the most epic side dish, that's perfect for serving with roasted meats or grilled fish. If you can't get enough of that cheesy goodness, give them a final sprinkling of Parmesan right before serving.
13. Carrots
Packed with natural sweetness and crunch, carrots are a vegetable that become even more irresistible when air fried. Whether you prefer them sliced into rounds, cut into sticks, or left whole as baby carrots, there's an easy air fryer method for you to try.
A fun way to prep this veggie is turning them into carrot fries. To do this, peel the carrots and slice them up into long, thin, fry-shaped pieces. Combine minced garlic, olive oil, and salt, and toss the carrot sticks in this aromatic mixture. Then, sprinkle Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, and black pepper over the carrots and give them another mix. Now, they're ready to go in the air fryer at 400 F for about 15 minutes (yes, you'll need to shake them half way through!). To make them even more delicious, try serving the carrot fries with a creamy ranch dressing or tangy tomato ketchup.
If cutting your carrots into rounds, aim for 1 inch thick pieces. Coat these with oil and seasonings as desired, and air fry at 380 F for 12 to 15 minutes. This method will also be ideal for baby carrots.