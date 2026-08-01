This Colorful Shrimp Bowl Is Loaded With Mediterranean Flavors

Grain bowls are colorful, tasty, and full of variety all at once, and you can make them as simple or complex as you want. A quick rice, vegetable, and bean dish would be on the easy side, while restaurant takeout bowls can feature a couple of grains, two or three sauces or dips, and a variety of vegetables and protein sources.

I've created this shrimp bowl recipe to be somewhere in the middle. It has enough variety to be interesting and feature multiple flavors without being overly difficult to make, with colorful and nutritious ingredients that I chose based on a delicious Mediterranean theme. The grain base is farro, an ancient form of whole wheat with a nutty flavor and a chewy yet fluffy texture: In fact, farro is even better for you than rice. I rubbed the shrimp with a vibrant garlicky, sweet, and earthy spice mix, and cooked it quickly at a high temperature to seal in the delectable flavor. Two veggies bring fresh color, chickpeas add texture and protein, and olives and feta add their signature briny tang. A creamy fresh green herb sauce completes this terrific meal, which is great served warm or cold.

This is an excellent recipe for meal prep. You can prepare the ingredients and some of the components ahead of time, or even put together whole bowls, and just serve them when you're ready. If you add more ingredients that don't take much work, like store-bought hummus or tzatziki, avocado, and frozen falafel, you can add even more variety to the bowls and then mix and match to create easy, convenient meals for the whole week.