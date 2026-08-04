11 Ice Cream Flavors That Belong Back In Stores

There are only so many spaces in the grocery store freezer aisle for different ice cream flavors, and yet unlimited lip-smacking possibilities exist. What sells best is what sticks around, of course, but there are flavors that have disappeared through the years that should still have a spot among the chocolate-chocolate chip and cookies and cream that never seem to go out of style. Nostalgic creations from the ice cream world are a sure-fire way to recapture the joy of yesteryear, but only if you can grab a carton and sink a spoon into them.

Now that we've all had decades to enjoy jazzy modern ice cream options that cram pretty much every type of cookie, candy, and dessert into the recipe, it's time to recall older flavors that never should have been left out in the cold. These vintage ice creams that vanished over the years deserve to be discovered by a new age of ice cream cravers looking for retro creations that still have the power to thrill.